“Alexa, let’s do dishes” — Delta to unveil voice-activated smart faucet at CES

You wouldn’t think a domestic task like doing the dishes would require the intervention of smart home technology, but Delta Faucet is jumping into the market with a new smart faucet that responds to users’ voices. It will make its debut at CES 2018 in Las Vegas next week..

The appliance combines two proven platforms —Amazon’s Alexa voice-driven digital assistant and Delta’s Touch2O Technology faucets. Smart faucets have been slowly making their way into smart home portfolios for some time, equipped with temperature gauges and efficiency sensors that make it easy for family members to monitor and control how much water they use in the kitchen or the bathroom.

The Delta Touch2O faucet registers voice commands via Alexa, allowing users to turn water on or off, measure water quantity, and even warm water. Delta’s solution allows users to continue working while the faucet seamlessly and accurately controls water via a Wi-Fi connection.

“Today’s world is more connected than ever before; that drives a need for products that deliver convenience and connectivity,” said Mike Sale, senior product manager for Delta Faucet. “From the minds who created the innovative Touch2O Technology and H2O Kinetic shower technology, we are excited for Voice Activation Technology to represent the evolution of hands-free technology, and how Delta Faucet Company can exceed consumer expectations in the kitchen.”

Until now, smart faucets have typically come in two configurations: hands-free and digital input. Delta’s new smart faucet bypasses digital input entirely, giving consumers a more accurate and integrated option for their water use. Delta’s new design employs Alexa’s ability to use “skills” to control appliances, so the faucet is highly flexible and customizable for do-it-yourself smart home users who want to find unique applications for the technology. The skill enhances the ability to customize commands enabled by the user.

In an interesting side note, Delta acknowledges the voice-activated technology employed by the Delta Touch2O faucet was developed by an “innovative division within Delta Faucet Company whose sole purpose is to develop and unveil revolutionary new products.” In the coming months, the 60-plus-year-old company promises to reveal more about this previously secret division.