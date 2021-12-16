  1. Smart Home

Drinkworks shutting down, reimbursement program begins

Erin Lawrence
By

In an era where it seems more and more of us want fancy food, drinks, and services at home — and instantly — it may come as a shock that Drinkworks is shutting down operations.

Drinkworks is a ready-made bartending machine that’s able to deliver custom cocktails at the push of a button. Despite the apparent ease of having a countertop mixologist, Drinkworks says it will no longer be selling new bar machines, and it will stop producing drink pods too, though it will continue to sell off stock on its website and through retailers until the supplies are gone.

Drinkworks home bartending machine with a selection of cocktails.

Apparently aware that a legion of customers may be irate at having shelled out for a pricey machine ($300-350) that will soon cease to be able to execute its only function, the company is launching a reimbursement program.

“As the Drinkworks machine will no longer be able to be replaced or serviced, we are offering you the opportunity to receive reimbursement for your system,” according to to the Drinkworks website and a special reimbursement page. “This offer is valid until February 28, 2022. Please use your Reimbursement ID, found in your email, to submit a reimbursement claim.”

Drinkworks was a partnership between Keurig Dr Pepper (makers of the popular single-serve coffee machines) and Anheuser-Busch which launched back in 2018 and made a splash at CES when it was introduced. The company has numerous brand partnerships with the likes of Absolut, Jack Daniels, and Kahlua bringing big-name bar drinks to home sippers.

Naturally, if you’re still a die-hard believer in your mess-free custom drink mixing solution, you can snap up remaining pod stock and keep cranking out cocktails as long as that lasts. Drinkworks says the shutdown of machine sales was effective as of December 15, 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry — this 65-inch TV is ONLY $480 at Best Buy today

best black friday tv deals 43 inch toshiba 4k fire

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 2 quests and how to complete them

Character shooting in Fortnite.

This temperature-controlled smart mug is the ultimate holiday gift

Ember - Temperature Control Smart Mug - 10 oz - Black

Apple’s secret monitors leak, hint at a refreshed Mac Pro

Apple Pro Display XDR WWDC 2019 Hands On

YouTube TV couldn’t have picked a worse time to lose ESPN

ESPN on YouTube TV.

Can a VPN be tracked or hacked? Everything you need to know

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 could launch with 2 models for desktops

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on a black background.

Best generator deals for December 2021

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

The latest Ring doorbell just got a $30 discount — but hurry!

best labor day smart home deals 2020 ring video doorbell gen 2 and mail person 1200x9999

Google Chrome now tracks prices, remembers abandoned shopping carts

google chrome update shopping inline no shell v2

Best pressure cooker deals for December 2021

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker on a kitchen countertop.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for December 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

This 55-inch TV is $330 at Best Buy and comes with a FREE Echo Dot

best black friday tv deals 50 inch insignia 4k fire 350 was 450