If you’ve ever had a lot of guests over and tried to make custom cocktails for everyone, you know exactly how hectic (and messy) bartending can be. The Drinkworks Home Bar Classic simplifies the process of making drinks for yourself and for guests to just a few touches of a button. It improves on the previous version of the Home Bar by providing the same benefits with a smaller footprint.

Its smaller size means it’s portable enough to take with you on the go, whether you’re trying to serve up drinks at a party at home or at a backyard barbecue. It doesn’t take much to set up the device. Once you do, you can make more than 40 different cocktails with ease. Drinkworks uses pre-made pods to create its cocktails.

Combined with a bit of water, you have bar-quality drinks in seconds. The pods contain everything needed for the drinks, including natural and artificial flavors. The Drinkworks Home Bar Classic can even create carbonated beverages.

The Drinkworks Home Bar Classic is $300 and available for preorder now, with shipping scheduled to start in November. There’s also the original version, now called the Drinkworks Home Bar Pro, which expands on the basic functionality offered by the Classic with built-in refrigeration, a digital touch display, an integrated UV sanitation system, and more. This model is available for $350 through Drinkworks.com and other select retailers.

The Drinkworks Home Bar Pro is the go-to option for people that want a much more expansive home cocktail experience. Combined with the Drinkworks app, the Home Bar Pro is a lot like a personal bartender. The app can be used to reorder pods, access information about your drink maker, buy new accessories, and more. It also reminds you when it’s time to replace the filter, update the software, and more.

Even if you’re an old hand at making your favorite cocktails, sometimes you just want something with no muss and no fuss. The Drinkworks Home Bar Classic makes it easy to get your hands on your favorite drink with minimal effort — perfect for those long days when you just want to kick back and relax.

Editors' Recommendations