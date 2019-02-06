Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Echo Dot is sold out until early March at Amazon and Target

Patrick Hearn
By

If there were any doubts that smart home technology is catching on like wildfire, the recent shortages of the Echo Dot should dispel them.

According to Amazon, the newest generation of the Echo Dot is completely sold out at Amazon and Target until early March. You can search somewhere else for one of the small devices, but the only store with any available online is Best Buy — and even it has only two of the three available colors.

The recent surge of interest is unusual for this time of year but may be attributable to a commercial aired during Super Bowl 53 on February 3. The clash between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams featured a lot of tech advertisements. Customers may also be drawn to the Dot for its low cost. At just $50 per Dot, it is the most affordable Alexa-powered device on the market, and frequent sales make it even more desirable. The Dot is often bundled as a bonus item with other devices, so customers looking to purchase the Dot might be able to find one that way.

If you’re willing to wait, Amazon is still accepting orders for the Dot. However, the stock won’t be replenished until March 5 for the Charcoal color option and until March 11 for the Heather Gray and Sandstone color options. Even some color options for the Echo Spot, the Echo, and the Echo Plus will not be available until February 10.

While an inconvenience for consumers, these shortages suggest that more people are developing an interest in smart home technology. The more the interest grows, the more likely companies are to dedicate more research and resources to producing bigger, better technology to streamline your day-to-day life.

The Echo Dot is the direct competitor of the Google Home Mini, and while both have their pros and cons, the Echo allows for more customization of commands through the Alexa Skills system. And before you choose to pick up one of the older models of the Echo Dot, you should check out the Digital Trends review of the 3rd-generation device. A few highlights include a better microphone, a louder speaker, and a sleeker look.

Don't Miss

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Which smart speaker is best for you?
seasons 2 amazon primed interview kuow feat
Smart Home

Prime(d) is the podcast Amazon probably doesn’t want you to listen to

KUOW’s Prime(d) podcast explores all things Amazon, including the retail giant’s movement into sectors like grocery and fashion. We spoke to host Joshua McNichols about what to expect in season two.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 4
Smart Home

Lowe’s offers Presidents Day bargains on Samsung appliances, Nest, and Dyson

Anticipating the demand for DIY makeovers, Lowe's Presidents' Day sale has deals on popular products from Dyson, Nest, and Samsung. If you're shopping for a vacuum cleaner, a stainless steel fridge, or home security devices, head to Lowe's.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

Planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Follow these 5 steps to prepare for it

Are you planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of this new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
audible presents interactive adventure stories on alexa cyoa banner
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa and Audible are ready to take you on an interactive adventure

If your kids are up for an interactive adventure, Amazon's Audible partnered with the Choose Your Own Adventure series for a new Alexa Skill. Search for the Abominable Snowman or Atlantis with the listener in charge of the journey.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best vacuums shark navigator liftawaypro
Smart Home

Getting down to the nitty-gritty: The best vacuums you can buy

Our expert reviewers took some vacuum cleaners for a spin to see which worked best. Whether you're looking for a traditional upright, stick, or robot vacuum, check out our picks for the best vacuums on the market.
Posted By Erika Rawes
google assistant available in nest secure guard
Smart Home

Now you can talk to Google Assistant with Nest Secure to keep your home safe

Google announced a familiar feature that's new for the Nest Secure home security system. Nest Secure customers will be able to talk to Google Assistant on the Nest Guard central control unit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
resideo smart thermostats lose connectivity thermostat
Smart Home

Resideo smart home thermostats lost remote function during winter cold

Honeywell's Resideo brand smart home thermostats may continue to have connectivity issues through February. According to the company, customers can control the thermostats locally and homeowner-created schedules still work,
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa wi fi light switch
Smart Home

Want smart lights? Here's how to install a smart light switch

Thinking of making your home smart? If you know the steps, installing a smart light switch is a DIY project you can complete in a few hours. Here’s our guide on how to install a smart light switch.
Posted By Erika Rawes
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Deals

Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod get generous discounts

Amazon and Walmart are both offering generous discounts on smart home bundles, speakers, and displays right now. With discounts up to $65, now is a great time to add a little extra smart to your home.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Should you spend more on an Echo, or just buy an Echo Dot?

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes
nest homekit camera indoor smart apartment header
News

Family tormented with racial slurs and taunts through hacked Nest camera

Hackers hijacked a Nest camera and used it to taunt an Illinois family, shouting racial slurs and insults at them. They also managed to hijack the Nest thermostat and turn the temperature up to 90 degrees.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Apple Homepod
Smart Home

Apple HomePod falls far short of Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers

Apple's HomePod has superior audio and protects conversations, but the HomePod is way behind Amazon Echo and Google Home, says a new report. Computer Intelligence Research Partners says the HomePod's high price is a significant factor.
Posted By Bruce Brown
heart health intelligence toilet seat on 2018
Emerging Tech

Smart toilet seat is flush with possibilities to monitor patients’ health

Researchers from the Rochester Institute of Technology have developed a smart toilet seat that can monitor the heart health of users during their time spent sitting on it. It could prove to be as effective as some hospital monitoring…
Posted By Luke Dormehl