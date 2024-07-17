Get a Marvel or Disney Echo Pop for kids today for only $23

Like its adult-focused counterpart, the Eco Pop Kids is an Alexa-driven smart speaker with a twist. It features kid-friendly experiences, like streaming child-appropriate music, reading back audiobooks, and daily activities — such as setting timers or alarms. As part of its Prime Day deals, in this case, exclusive to Prime members, Amazon has heavily discounted the Echo Pop Kids speaker in two versions: Disney and Marvel. That’s right, today you can grab the Marvel Echo Pop Kids or Disney Echo Pop Kids for $23 — that’s $27 off. There are quite a few Prime Day Echo deals still live, but this one takes the cake.

The Marvel and Disney Echo Pop Kids are designed for, well, kids

Sure, kids can have a lot of fun with Alexa and one of the regular Echo speakers, but there’s a lot those devices can do that you might not want your kids to have access to. Besides the unfettered access to explicit music, they could potentially order things from Amazon, interact with your smart home gear — that you have set just right — or just start up the speaker when you least want it active.

First and foremost, the Echo Pop Kids features parental controls, giving kid-friendly responses and restricting explicit content playback. You can set daily time limits, review activities, and keep an eye on your kids from the Amazon Parent Dashboard. But they’re really going to love the tailored experiences. The Disney version, for example, lets the kids interact with Disney characters like Olaf or Mickey.

They can also use the speaker to listen to kid-friendly Audible books, call parent-approved family contacts, ask for homework help (Alexa is great at this), and interact with approved smart home devices, like lighting in their room or playroom.

By comparison, the standard Echo Pop is during the Prime Day event. That’s also a steal, but it doesn’t come with the Disney or Marvel-inspired design or the Disney voice features. You can grab the Disney or Marvel Echo Pop Kids for $23 for just a little more, saving you $27 or over half off the regular price. There is also a bundle deal that includes the for $33, normally $80.