 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a Marvel or Disney Echo Pop for kids today for only $23

By
Disney and Marvel Echo Pop Kids prime day deal
Amazon

Like its adult-focused counterpart, the Eco Pop Kids is an Alexa-driven smart speaker with a twist. It features kid-friendly experiences, like streaming child-appropriate music, reading back audiobooks, and daily activities — such as setting timers or alarms. As part of its Prime Day deals, in this case, exclusive to Prime members, Amazon has heavily discounted the Echo Pop Kids speaker in two versions: Disney and Marvel. That’s right, today you can grab the Marvel Echo Pop Kids or Disney Echo Pop Kids for $23 — that’s $27 off. There are quite a few Prime Day Echo deals still live, but this one takes the cake.

The Marvel and Disney Echo Pop Kids are designed for, well, kids

Sure, kids can have a lot of fun with Alexa and one of the regular Echo speakers, but there’s a lot those devices can do that you might not want your kids to have access to. Besides the unfettered access to explicit music, they could potentially order things from Amazon, interact with your smart home gear — that you have set just right — or just start up the speaker when you least want it active.

First and foremost, the Echo Pop Kids features parental controls, giving kid-friendly responses and restricting explicit content playback. You can set daily time limits, review activities, and keep an eye on your kids from the Amazon Parent Dashboard. But they’re really going to love the tailored experiences. The Disney version, for example, lets the kids interact with Disney characters like Olaf or Mickey.

They can also use the speaker to listen to kid-friendly Audible books, call parent-approved family contacts, ask for homework help (Alexa is great at this), and interact with approved smart home devices, like lighting in their room or playroom.

By comparison, the standard Echo Pop is during the Prime Day event. That’s also a steal, but it doesn’t come with the Disney or Marvel-inspired design or the Disney voice features. You can grab the Disney or Marvel Echo Pop Kids for $23 for just a little more, saving you $27 or over half off the regular price. There is also a bundle deal that includes the for $33, normally $80.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Wyze Prime Day deals: cordless vacuums, video doorbells, and more
Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Wyze makes some great affordable home devices which are even cheaper when you factor in the Prime Day deals going on right now. That means there are some excellent Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, router deals, and Prime Day security camera deals, all keen to make your life easier as well as less expensive. We've gathered them all together here but you'll need to be fast. Prime Day is over very soon and you really don't want to miss out!
Best Wyze cordless vacuum Prime Day deals

You'll gain a valuable cleaning companion if you go for any of these Wyze cordless vacuum Prime Day deals. They may be affordable -- and even cheaper during the shopping event -- but these cordless vacuums have what it takes to pick up dirt, debris, pet hair, and anything else on your floor. They're also capable of cleaning every nook and cranny because of their portability, and by using any of the attachments that come with every purchase.

Read more
The 2022 Amazon Echo Dot is half off all Prime Day
Echo Dot 5 in a kitchen.

Surprise, surprise, the Amazon Echo Dot 5 is on sale during Prime Day deals. We were expecting this, but maybe not a deal quite this good. The Amazon Echo Dot 5 (the latest Echo Dot) is now on sale for just $25. That's half off of the usual $50. The hitch, of course, being that you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Tap the button below to check out the deal and purchase it, or keep reading to see why we still like the Amazon Echo Dot 5 as a smart speaker and Alexa connection, plus tips and tricks on how to get signed up as an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of both this deal and more Prime Day deals to come.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot 5
The Amazon Echo Dot 5 is a smart home speaker and portal to your smart home. You can talk with Alexa via it and, yes, as our Amazon Echo Dot 5 review points out, use Alexa as your alarm clock. When we talk about what Amazon Echo to buy, other notable features of the 5th generation of the device come to the front. In addition to having retuned sounds, this has temperature and motion sensors for cool tricks, so be sure to pair it with your smart thermostat, if possible. It also has an eero built-in to its core. Not bad for just $25.

Read more
Blink Video Doorbells are 50% off in this Prime Day deal
The Blink Video Doorbell is an affordable option for home security.

Video doorbells are a simple way to increase the security of your home. They've been getting cheaper and cheaper over the years, but Prime Day deals have really knock the price down. Usually $60, the Blink Video Doorbell is now just $30, saving you 50% off the regular price. Tap the button below to see the Blink Video Doorbell up close and take advantage of the deal right away or keep reading to see why this is an Amazon #1 Best Seller, what upgrades it has, and more.

Why you should buy a Blink Video Doorbell
The first thing you'll likely notice about the Blink Video Doorbell is its circular button on the bottom half of the device. It's enough to make it easily confusable with a Ring Video Doorbell and it is, indeed, a Ring Video Doorbell alternative. What's important to know about the Blink Video Doorbell? It's wireless, weatherproof, and has a 1080p and 30fps camera capable of daytime and nighttime video chats from device to phone. If you already have an indoor wiring system in place, you can wire your Blink Video Doorbell to it, though. While it does use AA batteries over more modern tech like a USB-C charger, those batteries should last you up to two years on default settings. Essentially, you can get set up in a "blink" of an eye by inserting the batteries, mounting the doorbell to your front door, and signing up for the app.

Read more