Ecovacs reveals robot vacuum with new technology ideal for carpeted homes

Ecovacs just launched the Deebot X8 Pro Omni in February, which we found to be an excellent choice for hard floors — thanks to its innovative roller mop that tackles all sorts of spills with ease. For March, it looks like the focus is on carpets, with the newly launched Ecovacs Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni incorporating new technology designed to better extract debris from plush floors.

The Ecovacs T50 Max Pro Omni is the first Ecovacs product to use BLAST Technology. An acronym for Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology, the new system uses both suction and optimized airflow to better pull debris, dust, and pet hair from deep within carpet fibers. Using a high-toque 100W motor, Ecovacs says the robot can achieve a 50% higher discharge current while generating 50% less heat than traditional robot vacuums. In other words, it’s built to have a longer lifespan while also providing you with a superior carpet cleaning experience.

Aside from up to 18,500 Pa of suction and improved airflow, the T50 Max Pro Omni can lift its mops 18mm off the ground to avoid getting carpets wet. Many robots only provide 10mm of clearance, making this a huge win for the T50 Max Pro Omni.

However, some competitors can now automatically leave their mopping pads in the docking station when vacuuming on carpet, negating the need to lift their mops at all. Still, 18mm should be enough clearance for most homes, making it a nice alternative to simply leaving mops behind.

Coupled with a ZeroTangle brush, an array of sensors for obstacle avoidance and accurate mapping, dual spinning mopping pads, and onboard AI that can automatically adjust its settings for the task at hand, the T50 Max Pro Omni is shaping up to be another solid choice from Ecovacs.

The T50 Max Pro Omni is now available for $1,000 — making it much more affordable than top-tier options like the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni or Roborock Saros 10R. An even more affordable option is also available — the T50 Pro Omni. Priced at $800, it doesn’t use BLAST technology, but it still churns out 12,800 Pa of suction.

