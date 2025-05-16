Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni robot vacuum review: superior mopping skills MSRP $1,600.00 Score Details “The Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni features one of the best mopping systems ever used in a robot vacuum.” Pros Innovative mopping system

Retractable brushes and mops

Self-cleaning dock

Anti-tangle vacuuming Cons Expensive

Too tall to fit under furniture

Ecovacs launched the Deebot X8 Pro Omni earlier this year. Featuring a unique roller mop system, it offered one of the best mopping performances we’d ever seen in a robot vacuum. Now, a few months later, the company has already launched its successor — the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni. It takes everything we love about the X8 and makes it better, including a new mop-lifting system, enhanced vacuuming system, and a fantastic anti-tangle design that eliminates hair and string from clogging up its brushes.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum to thoroughly clean hard floors, you can’t go wrong with the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni. It’s not perfect, but aside from a few minor complaints, the expensive X9 Pro Omni should make a premium addition to any smart home.

One of the best mopping systems ever

I’ve tested dozens of robot vacuums over the years, and I can say without a doubt that the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni offers one of the best mopping experiences on the market. Known as “OZMO Roller Mopping Technology,” it’s essentially a giant roller brush on the bottom of the robot. A series of sprayers are constantly rewetting the mop to ensure a consistent clean across your floors, while a scraper is used to pull dirty water off its surface. The end result is remarkably shiny floors. Combined with its ability to apply 3,700 Pa of pressure and roll at speeds up to 220 rpm, it eliminates just about any stain or spill it encounters.

Ecovacs also outfitted the X9 Pro Omni with some cool bonus features. The first is a triple-lift system, allowing the mop, main brush, and side brush to retract depending on the task at hand. When a spill is detected, both mops will retract, ensuring they stay clean. When carpet is detected, the mop will retract, ensuring your floors stay dry. Better yet, the robot offers a “Carpet First” function — meaning it’ll zip around your home and vacuum with a dry mop before starting the wetting and mopping process.

When all of this is taken together, the end result is a robot vacuum perfect for cleaning hard floors. It’s also great that it can traverse carpets with dry mops — though it would be even better if it could automatically detach its mop and leave it in the base station when vacuuming. It’s a feature some competitors are starting to use to great effect, as it ensures your mops aren’t touching carpet at all.

Vacuuming and self-cleaning

Oddly enough, the X9 Pro Omni offers less suction than the older X8 Pro Omni. The previous robot packed in 18,000 Pa — the X9 Pro Omni shifts it down to just 16,600. However, its vacuuming performance remains about the same (if not better), thanks to the inclusion of BLAST technology. BLAST is shorthand for “Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology,” and it works via a combination of suction and maximized airflow. The idea revolves around using additional airflow to knock loose dust particles and other debris, which can then be suctioned up without requiring as much force.

In practice, we’ve found the system to work incredibly well. Along with handling dust and small particles, it picks up clumps of dirt and larger objects without much trouble. It also leaves fantastic lines on plush carpet — giving your home a “just cleaned” appearance most shoppers will appreciate. The side brush doesn’t swing out like some competitors, but it still did a great job of tackling corners and tight spaces, thanks to its impressive navigation skills.

Best of all, you can use onboard AI to allow the robot to determine all the best settings for a superior cleaning. There are dozens of ways to manually customize its performance via the mobile app, but I’ve found letting the robot do its own thing often results in the best clean.

Once a cleaning cycle is complete, the robot heads back to its dock to recharge and clean itself. The docking station washes the mop with hot water, dries it with hot air, and can even dispense a cleaning solution into the robot’s water tank for a better mopping experience. The onboard dustbin will also be siphoned off into a larger dustbag in the docking station, allowing you to go 90 days before needing a replacement. Finally, the docking station will clean itself, washing away any gunk removed from the robot during the cleaning cycle.

Pretty much all of the maintenance tasks are taken care of for you. You’ll just need to monitor the clean and dirty water tanks, and perform a more thorough washing tray cleaning every 150 days. As far as robot vacuums are concerned, that’s a huge win for autonomy.

Verdict

There’s a lot to love about the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni, and it’s an easy recommendation for most shoppers. If your home is largely composed of hard floors, it’s an even easier choice. However, there are a few limitations to consider. For one, it can’t leave its mop behind in its docking station. Yes, it will raise it while traveling on carpet, but most shoppers will likely find the auto-detachable mops of the Roborock Saros 10 to be a more elegant solution.

The robot is also quite large. At 3.8 inches tall, it’s almost a full inch taller than some competitors. So while it’s small enough to clean under most furniture, smaller nooks and crannies will be too tight for the X9 Pro Omni to fit underneath.

These are minor complaints on an otherwise stellar device. The Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni proves the brand has what it takes to stick with the leaders of the segment, offering a superior mopping experience matched by few rivals. Add in the effective BLAST vacuuming system, self-cleaning dock, and impressive onboard AI, and you’ve got one of the best robot vacuums of 2025.