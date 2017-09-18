Don’t want to share your AC? You may want to look into the evaSmart EV-3000

Why it matters to you If you don't need to cool a whole room but do need to cool your whole self, the evaSmart EV-3000 from Evapolar could be a solution.

For all those moments that you haven’t felt particularly generous about your air conditioning, you now have a way to keep all the cold air in a room to yourself. Meet the evaSmart EV-3000 from Evapolar, branded as a truly personal AC unit. So if you have no interest in sharing a comfortable ambient temperature with your room- or officemates, but don’t want to sweat it out yourself, this just may be the home appliance for you.

Heralded as the most efficient evaporative cooler on the market, this tiny little AC unit knows what it isn’t — a room cooler. Instead, it’s intended strictly for personal use, and is capable of cooling around 45 square feet with its 1,200 British thermal unit (BTU) per hour performance specs. Measuring a diminutive 6.87-by-6.70-by-6.69 inches, the evaSmart is not a particularly large device, but it certainly packs a punch when it comes to cooling your immediate area.

In essence, evaSMART works by taking in hot, dry air and turning into cool, moist, and fresh air. Simply fill the AC unit’s water tank every four to six hours, plug it into a power bank or power outlet, and let the unit go to work. Its cooling cartridge is made from natural basalt fibers that promise to prevent bacteria and mold growth and can be easily replaced every few months.

Not only does the evaSmart cool the air around you, but it also promises to humidify and purify. That said, if you live in a hot and sticky environment, this probably is not the best cooling solution. The evaSmart is only recommended for use in areas where the humidity level is lower than 70 percent. The unit also promises to be energy-efficient and eco-friendly. With no Freon-like liquid to speak of, the evaSmart needs only 12W of electricity to provide up to 400W of cooling power.

The portable AC also comes in a variety of neutral colors, including opaque white, coal black, and stormy gray, and features LED lighting so the unit can double as a light source.

Of course, this AC unit is a smart AC unit, and as such, comes with a companion app that allows you to control the evaSmart from just about anywhere. And because it is fully compatible with the majority of smart home systems, you can also control this device using your voice.