If you weren’t born before the 2000s, you may not be familiar with the traditional alarm clock that sits next to your bedside, especially since all the same functions can be found on a mobile these days anyway. Of course, for a lot of folks, they want to get away from over-reliance on a phone and opening it first thing in the morning, which is where the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes in. It acts like a traditional alarm clock but with a few added features to get the most out of it. Not only that, but it’s going for an incredibly low $12 at Walmart, rather than the usual $50 you’d find it for, and even better, that’s lower than the $15 it was going for last week!

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

When we reviewed the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, we described it as tech meets nostalgia because it truly is. It looks like a traditional, old-school alarm clock but it offers so much more. It has a big and bold display so you can check out the time from anywhere in the room. However, its 4-inch display will also offer insight into things like what the temperature is right now. Best of all, like the best smart displays, you can use it to ask Google for help.

Through Google Assistant support, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential can be asked to set timers, add items to your shopping list, make hands-free calls, play podcasts or music, or control your smart home setup. Depending on the devices at home, you can ask the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential to set the temperature, dim the lights, or activate some smart locks. It’s all incredibly simple to do. What we love about the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is how simple it looks. Rather than stealing too much focus by being a very obvious smart display, this one will blend into your home perfectly. It has a dimmable night light so you won’t have to worry about it keeping you awake, but you can always speak to it at night if needed. It’s easily one of the best alarm clocks to place in your home, as well as a good accessory for your kitchen or home office too.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is usually $50 which is already good value. Today, you can buy it at Walmart for just $15 making it a truly unbeatable deal. It’s sure to fit into your home perfectly and we can’t see why anyone wouldn’t give it a try at this low a price. Count on stock running low fast and hit the buy button before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations