Reinvent the wheel in the best of ways with G-RO’s new line of luggage

At the heart of G-RO’s initial success stood its clever new wheel — an axle-less, large diameter system that made for an ergonomic and easy-to-use piece of luggage. By quite literally reinventing the wheel, G-RO created luggage meant to do just as well over rocky terrain (like those cobblestoned streets of that charming European city you’re visiting), as over the smooth floors of your local airport.

“G-RO is more than just the standard smart luggage, featuring accommodations that far surpass the typical technology-based needs,” G-RO’s co-founder Netta Shalgi said in a statement. “We’re now expanding the G-RO product line, to include more internal space, personalized compartments, and a stylish look that is suited for the office, as well as any travel destination. Whether you’re a professional, an explorer, or perhaps a hybrid of the two, G-RO’s new, extended family is there to overcome any travel challenge ahead.”

G-RO’s new bags are meant to be used in a variety of different scenarios, so you don’t have to buy multiple pieces of luggage to suit your various needs. For example, The Office is a full-stack commuter bag, featuring an internal charging station and G-RO’s signature oversized wheels. This allows folks with hectic travel schedules to pack essentials and transition easily from the day job to the red-eye flight.