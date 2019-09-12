Using Google Assistant, users can control their Control4 system with voice commands. “So when you say, ‘Hey, Google, turn on the big game,'” the Assistant will turn on a whole media room, dim the lights and close the shades, and even select the right sports channel and set the perfect volume level,” Michele Turner, Senior Director of Google Smart Home Ecosystem, said in a statement.

This announcement came during the unveiling of the Control4 Smart Home OS 3. Along with the collaboration with Google, SnapAV also announced that the new OS will have integration with third-party smart doorbells through Intercom Anywhere. A new high-availability automation controller, the CA-10 controller, can also be used with the new OS, offering four times the processing power and memory of the EA-5 controller, with is perfect for the needs of larger homes, according to SnapAV.

“Control4 Smart Home OS 3 was designed as the ultimate solution for today’s smart home, giving each homeowner a unique and personalized experience that unifies all connected devices for control in a single platform,” SnapAV Chief Product & Technology Officer Charlie Kindel said in a press release. “But Control4 OS 3 is also designed to evolve with the needs of homeowners and the industry. We’re setting the bar even higher with new personalization features and integrations with tens of thousands of devices, which now includes voice control using Google Assistant.”

Editors' Recommendations