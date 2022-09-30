What we want to see from Google’s fall event

The next big Google event is slated for October 6, when the Made by Google livestream kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. Much of the hype surrounding the event is for the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but a few leaks and rumors have given us hope that there’ll be some big smart home announcements mixed in with the litany of smartphone reveals.

From confirmed reveals, early leaks, and everything in between, here are some smart home announcements we hope to see during Google’s October event.

Reworked Nest Doorbell

Google announced in 2021 that a new Nest Doorbell would be arriving in 2022, and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll get the full details on October 6. The product is expected to carry a sleek new design, along with a new continuous video monitoring option on the wireless model. That’s a big change compared to the current generation, where 24/7 monitoring is only available on the wired model. Of course, a Nest subscription will likely be required to use the new feature.

Updates to Chromecast

Rumors have been swirling about some sort of new Chromecast, and we’d love to learn more about the device during the Made by Google event. The device is rumored to be rather affordable at just $30 and will offer HD output and Google TV but lack 4K support. Hopefully, there are a few exciting tidbits that’ll be revealed during the event, but for now, it sounds like a decent budget device.

Nest Wi-Fi Pro reveal

Details about the Nest Wi-Fi Pro popped up on B&H Photo before quickly getting removed. However, the listing stayed online long enough for eagle-eyed shoppers to get a good look at the upcoming product’s specs. This includes a $200 price tag and Wi-Fi 6E support. Nothing was mentioned about support for Nest Point — an additional accessory that helps boost Wi-Fi signal — but we wouldn’t be surprised to hear more in October.

Nest Thermostat gets a makeover

It’s been quite a while since the most recent Nest Thermostat was released, and it would be great to hear that Google is giving the product a refresh and launching a new generation. We’ve unfortunately heard no rumors about a reworked Nest — and let’s face it, the device continues to be one of the most popular on the market, so why would Google change what’s already working? Regardless, we’d love to see a budget product revealed in the sub-$100 price range to compete with the likes of Wyze and Amazon.

Nest Smart displays get smarter

Fuchsia OS recently made its way to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, but it didn’t change much for end-users. Still, rumors had been making their way around the web earlier this year about a new Nest Hub, and making a big announcement now could pave the way for a successful holiday release.

An updated Nest Mini

The Nest Mini has looked (and functioned) the same since its inception, and now would be a great time to introduce a 3rd-generation model. Last year, Google officially discontinued the original Home Mini — and launching a new, affordable smart speaker in 2022 could be a way to win back fans of the old product. And considering the Nest Mini continually ranks as one of the best smart speakers, adding to the lineup or launching a new generation seems like a no-brainer.

What has Google confirmed?

While all the above reveals are what we’d like to see, Google hasn’t confirmed any specific announcements for the October 6 event. An official post from Google states that the team will reveal “the latest smart home devices from Nest,” but no further details are given. The Nest lineup includes big names like the Nest Thermostat, Nest Hub, and Nest Doorbell, so we’re hopeful that one (or more) of those product lines will get a bit of facetime during the event.

Made by Google will be streamed live at 10 a.m ET on October 6. You can view the event on the official Google YouTube page.

Editors' Recommendations