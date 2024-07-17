If you want to buy from this year’s Prime Day treadmill deals but you’re worried that you won’t have enough space for the exercise machine, you should check out the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill. It’s an even more attractive option right now because of a 38% discount that slashes its price from $360 to a more affordable $224. If you think this is the perfect treadmill for you, you need to go through the purchase process immediately as it would be a shame if you miss out on the $136 in savings.

Why you should buy the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill

Even if you don’t have a lot of exercise space available in your home, you can still get your jogging and running fix with the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill. It features two modes — a jogging machine when the riser is folded down that offers speeds of up to 2.5 miles per hour, and a running machine when the handrail is raised that offers speeds of up to 7.5 miles per hour. The treadmill’s design is compact, but it comes with a spacious exercise area that measures 39.3 inches by 16 inches, with a non-slip running belt that will keep you safe from accidents.

A 2.25-horsepower motor powers the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill, but it’s ultra-quiet so you won’t disturb anybody else in the house. You’ll be able to connect the smart treadmill to your smartphone through Bluetooth to play music while you’re jogging or running, and to record exercise data on its companion app. Once you’re done, the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill is easy to store once it’s folded up with its built-in wheels.

When you mention treadmill deals, you may think about big and bulky machines, but that’s not the case with the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill. This versatile and portable exercise device is great for small spaces, and it’s on sale at 38% off from the Prime Day deals of Amazon that’s equivalent to savings of $136. Instead of $360, you’ll only have to pay $224 for the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill, but with the shopping event coming to a close soon, you need to act fast to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of this offer.