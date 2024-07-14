 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day treadmill deals: Fitness machines starting at $116

By

You can think of the summer as a great time to exercise outdoors. However, it is often too hot for a jog on your lunch break, and besides, you picked up that Prime Day TV deal, so it is best to stay indoors and run while you watch. That means a treadmill. And, as it turns out, Prime Day treadmill deals are fairly abundant and you can find something great at a lower price than usual. So, as part of our continued coverage of Prime Day deals, consider these workout machines. Then, go check out other fitness deals to keep your full body in shape this summer.

Best Prime Day treadmill deals

Man running on a ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill.
.

What treadmill should you pick up on Prime Day? Our research suggests these deals will make you the most happy:

  • THERUN Walking Pad Treadmill Under Desk —
  • RHYTHM FUN Foldable Treadmill —
  • Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Folding Incline Treadmill with Pulse Sensors —
  • Hccsport Treadmill with Incline and Removable Desk —
  • NordicTrack Commercial 1250 Treadmill —

How to choose a treadmill on Prime Day

Not sure which one to go for? Getting one of the best treadmill deals comes down to figuring out your speed needs, elevation considerations, the interface, and any advanced features you’ll want. Here’s what to know about each part:

Speed needs: Treadmills have varying speeds. It’d be dangerous if they didn’t. But what you want to jog at will determine your max speed needs. Healthline define jogging as when you go anywhere from about 4 to 6 miles per hour, which will be obtainable on any treadmill, but also notes that jogging on a treadmill feels easier than outdoors. Even the fastest sprinters aren’t going much faster than 20 miles per hour, with most of us winded much closer to 14. What this means is that max speed is probably going to be less important for you than degree of speed changes. Unless you’re looking to go ultra fast for short bursts, focus on treadmills with fluid control of speed.

Elevation: Everyone that knows much about running training has heard of the infamous hill run. Don’t get too smug if you’re a treadmill runner, as treadmills can put you through these beneficial ordeals, too. If running at an incline is important to you, be sure to verify what your treadmill can do before tapping ‘Buy’. Alternatively, if getting your knees up high is the most important factor for you, check out these elliptical deals instead.

UI: While running, for many, is considered an escape from screens, with a treadmill you need some way to control it. Some come with simple buttons and an ole timey 7-segment display for time ran, speed, etc. Others come with screens and immersive worlds to look into, like you’re running on a real track. Still others have basic controls and a spot for your movie-watcher’s tablet (which possibly connects to a related app) and thus giving you the opportunity to use your quality screen in two places.

Advanced features: Many treadmills feature semi-automated running programs that control speeds and elevations for you, display a trail you’ll be virtually running on, and more. With the right treadmill you can find details on calorie burnt, heart rate levels, and metrics that rate your progress. Be sure to check what the treadmill you’re interested in offers, as well as double check whether those features are gated behind a subscription or not.

How we chose these treadmill Prime Day deals

If you read all of the above, you may start to get the feeling that finding a quality treadmill is a Herculean task. Luckily, you can always find a treadmill that most other people are satisfied with and have great prices today. The preceding list of Prime Day treadmill deals focuses on quality treadmills with a good user experience, design, and workout experience. We’ve found exercise equipment that covers the needs of both those entering into treadmill running as well as seasoned pros.

One goal in bringing you the best Prime Day treadmill deals is to deliver a great price. Through our combined experience, we’re used to finding quality deals for you and through regular exposure to top brands — like through these NordicTrack deals — we’re able to have a good gauge on what is worth what. We’re also not afraid to check on other quality retailers outside of Amazon, as just because Prime Day is officially an Amazon “holiday” it doesn’t mean that other retailers won’t be offering deals as well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nina Derwin
Nina Derwin
Best Prime Day MacBook deals in 2024: Air, M1, M2, M3
Best Prime Day Deals

As you're shopping Prime Day deals, including the early ones that have already arrived, you're probably wondering if you can even get premium Apple products at a discount. In fact, there are some early Prime Day laptop deals that Apple-fans should know about. These Apple Prime Day deals on MacBooks are where it's at when it comes to getting a new laptop from one of America's favorite brands. When you're done shopping here, don't forget to check out iPad Prime Day deals to get a sweet Apple tablet deal, too.
Today's best MacBook deals

Officially, Amazon Prime Day 2024 arrives on July 16 and July 17 with its MacBook deals, so you're going to have to exercise some patience for a week or so. However, if you need a new MacBook as soon as possible, you should know that there are offers that you can take advantage of right now. We've rounded our favorite picks below -- you should know that these prices may go lower on Prime Day, but it can't be helped if you must have your new MacBook immediately.

Read more
Best Prime Day TV deals in 2024: Sony, Samsung, TCL and more
Best Prime Day Deals

Whenever it is time for a sales season, we know that many people look directly to TVs. It's a good strategy, all things considered, because companies like to show off deep cutting deals on their TVs to get your eyes on them. And this year's Prime Day deals are no different than the usual sales season. Sure, you can dive into the minutiae of robot vacuum Prime Day deals or Fitbit Prime Day deals (if you want those items, we highly encourage it) but the big focus is going to be on TVs. Here, we tackle TVs from the most general standpoint, your classic 4K TV. But there are a ton of TV deals going on, so if you know you want something in particular, you should also be sure to check out our selections of Prime Day QLED TV deals or Prime Day OLED TV deals. We also have specialty selections for every size of TV (50-, 55-, 65-, 70-, 75-, and 86- inch TVs all have plenty of offer) you could want. And then, don't forget to pick up a Prime Day soundbar deal to get the best sound from your new system.
Today's best 4K TV deals

This year's Prime Day 4K TV deals officially run from July 16 to July 17. If you can no longer wait for it, there are some bargains that you can shop right now. There's a chance that the discounts will be larger when Prime Day arrives, but if you see the TV you want, there's no harm it taking advantage of the TV deals below.

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals in 2024: AirPods, MacBooks, iPads
Best Prime Day Deals

In case you aren't aware, Prime Day deals are officially coming up in just a few days. However, that doesn't mean you have to wait long until the fun begins. Early Prime Day deals are already here. And Apple, which doesn't always offer too many deals throughout the year, is making a their presence fairly well known this year even during early deals. Sure, some of the deals are on refurbished goods, but there are some good brand new items here too. Expect to see Prime Day MacBook deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals, and Prime Day headphones deals, all from Apple, covered below.
Today's best Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled for July 16 and 17. What we know is that you don't have to wait for the shopping event if you need to buy a new Apple device right now. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are currently available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers.

Read more