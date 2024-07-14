Prime Day treadmill deals: Fitness machines starting at $116

You can think of the summer as a great time to exercise outdoors. However, it is often too hot for a jog on your lunch break, and besides, you picked up that Prime Day TV deal, so it is best to stay indoors and run while you watch. That means a treadmill. And, as it turns out, Prime Day treadmill deals are fairly abundant and you can find something great at a lower price than usual. So, as part of our continued coverage of Prime Day deals, consider these workout machines. Then, go check out other fitness deals to keep your full body in shape this summer.

Best Prime Day treadmill deals

What treadmill should you pick up on Prime Day? Our research suggests these deals will make you the most happy:

THERUN Walking Pad Treadmill Under Desk —

RHYTHM FUN Foldable Treadmill —

Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Folding Incline Treadmill with Pulse Sensors —

Hccsport Treadmill with Incline and Removable Desk —

NordicTrack Commercial 1250 Treadmill —

How to choose a treadmill on Prime Day

Not sure which one to go for? Getting one of the best treadmill deals comes down to figuring out your speed needs, elevation considerations, the interface, and any advanced features you’ll want. Here’s what to know about each part:

Speed needs: Treadmills have varying speeds. It’d be dangerous if they didn’t. But what you want to jog at will determine your max speed needs. Healthline define jogging as when you go anywhere from about 4 to 6 miles per hour, which will be obtainable on any treadmill, but also notes that jogging on a treadmill feels easier than outdoors. Even the fastest sprinters aren’t going much faster than 20 miles per hour, with most of us winded much closer to 14. What this means is that max speed is probably going to be less important for you than degree of speed changes. Unless you’re looking to go ultra fast for short bursts, focus on treadmills with fluid control of speed.

Elevation: Everyone that knows much about running training has heard of the infamous hill run. Don’t get too smug if you’re a treadmill runner, as treadmills can put you through these beneficial ordeals, too. If running at an incline is important to you, be sure to verify what your treadmill can do before tapping ‘Buy’. Alternatively, if getting your knees up high is the most important factor for you, check out these elliptical deals instead.

UI: While running, for many, is considered an escape from screens, with a treadmill you need some way to control it. Some come with simple buttons and an ole timey 7-segment display for time ran, speed, etc. Others come with screens and immersive worlds to look into, like you’re running on a real track. Still others have basic controls and a spot for your movie-watcher’s tablet (which possibly connects to a related app) and thus giving you the opportunity to use your quality screen in two places.

Advanced features: Many treadmills feature semi-automated running programs that control speeds and elevations for you, display a trail you’ll be virtually running on, and more. With the right treadmill you can find details on calorie burnt, heart rate levels, and metrics that rate your progress. Be sure to check what the treadmill you’re interested in offers, as well as double check whether those features are gated behind a subscription or not.

How we chose these treadmill Prime Day deals

If you read all of the above, you may start to get the feeling that finding a quality treadmill is a Herculean task. Luckily, you can always find a treadmill that most other people are satisfied with and have great prices today. The preceding list of Prime Day treadmill deals focuses on quality treadmills with a good user experience, design, and workout experience. We’ve found exercise equipment that covers the needs of both those entering into treadmill running as well as seasoned pros.

One goal in bringing you the best Prime Day treadmill deals is to deliver a great price. Through our combined experience, we’re used to finding quality deals for you and through regular exposure to top brands — like through these NordicTrack deals — we’re able to have a good gauge on what is worth what. We’re also not afraid to check on other quality retailers outside of Amazon, as just because Prime Day is officially an Amazon “holiday” it doesn’t mean that other retailers won’t be offering deals as well.