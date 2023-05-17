 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart just discounted this cordless string trimmer to $49

Andrew Morrisey
By

Spring is in the air, and lawns are turning green. There are a lot of great smart home gadgets for spring to consider, but if you’re looking for something to help you keep your yard under control, you can do so with some savings at Walmart today. The Hart 20-Volt Cordless String Trimmer is marked down to $49 right now, which is a $36 savings from its regular price of $85. Free shipping is included with your order, and in many areas you can pick up your new electric string trimmer at the nearest Walmart the same day you purchase.

Why you should buy the Hart 20-Volt Cordless String Trimmer

One of the main benefits of going with a cordless string trimmer over a gas-powered one is ease of use. A cordless string trimmer like this Hart 20-volt string trimmer is light, maneuverable, and requires much less effort to get through weekend lawn trimming duties than many gas-powered models. This Hart string trimmer has a 10-inch auto-feed head that requires no bumping to release more string. Approximately .25-inches of line are released every time the trigger is released, which is much more convenient than tapping away and hoping the line doesn’t get tangled.

The battery-powered functionality of the Hart cordless string trimmer is another great feature. It’s easier to get along flower beds and the farthest reaches of your yard without the tether of an electric cord, and the batteries can be detached and easily returned to the charger after each use. The 20-volt battery this string trimmer relies upon is also compatible with all Hart 20-volt tools, so it will slide nicely into your lawncare or hardware toolkits if you already use Hart products. This string trimmer also becomes an edger when flipped sideways, and it’s a good option for light to medium trimming needs. If you’re looking to really make your weekend chores easy, you could pair this trimmer with one of the best robotic lawn mowers to do the heavy lifting while you trim.

Related

The Hart 20-Volt Cordless String Trimmer is just $49 at Walmart today. This is a $36 savings from its regular price of $85, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Cyber Monday deals drop this Dyson cordless vacuum to $350
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.

With Cyber Monday upon us, now's the time to pick up that cordless vacuum you've been thinking of, especially if you've been browsing through our roundup of the best cordless vacuums and can't wait. Luckily, there are some great Cyber Monday deals on a few, and this one from Walmart on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is great. You get a whopping $100 discount, bringing the retail price to $350 from $450, so it's worth picking up. Also, not to put any pressure, but this is the last big sale for a while, and if you order it now, it will be here by Christmas, so don't wait to act on it!

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum
Dyson has long been one of the premier vacuum names. It made a splash with its innovative designs and variety of models, and it hasn’t looked back. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is engineered with power and versatility in mind. It has a detangling Motorbar that deep-cleans carpets and hardwood floors, specializing in things like pet hair removal from the brush bar. This keeps the vacuum from getting tangled up and slowing down, and relieves you of the headaches that can come when cleaning up after children and pets. The Dyson V8 was engineered with just such tasks in mind.

Read more
Cordless vacuum Black Friday deals: Dyson, Shark and Samsung
shark cordless vacuum deal prime day 2022 pet

If you've been waiting to upgrade your vacuum, there is no better time than during the annual Best Buy Black Friday deals. Today is the best day of the year to get all of the best cordless vacuum deals, giving you the chance to save big on one of the household items that get the most use throughout the year. There are Black Friday deals on models from all of the most popular brands, so don't hesitate to add one to your cart and check out before this deal disappears.
Top 5 cordless vacuum Black Friday deals
Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum -- $160, was $260

The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum packs in a tremendous amount of value at a very affordable price. With up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime, this vacuum has hypervelocity suction that was designed to tackle messes both big and small, in areas throughout your home with all different types of floors. Its slim form factor makes the Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum perfect for getting into small spaces and cleaning under furniture. It features a removable hand vac, so in seconds, you can vacuum above-floor surfaces with ease. LED headlights make it easy to spot hidden debris in even the most hard-to-reach places, and best of all, the removable dust cup makes this vacuum incredibly easy to clean. It comes with a pet tool as well as a crevice tool, so you're ready to get to work the second you unwrap it under the tree this holiday season.

Read more
Dyson Black Friday deals: Cordless vacuums and purifier fans
Dyson V15 Detect

If you’re looking for the best Dyson deals, you’ve come to the right place. Now that Black Friday deals are here, we’ve focused on all the best Dyson products you can buy for less right now. Many retailers are heavily discounting some of the brand's cordless vacuums and fans so whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. To help you figure out where to start, read on while we take you through all the best Dyson Black Friday deals.

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifying Fan -- $300, was $400

Read more