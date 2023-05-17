Walmart just discounted this cordless string trimmer to $49

Spring is in the air, and lawns are turning green. There are a lot of great smart home gadgets for spring to consider, but if you’re looking for something to help you keep your yard under control, you can do so with some savings at Walmart today. The Hart 20-Volt Cordless String Trimmer is marked down to $49 right now, which is a $36 savings from its regular price of $85. Free shipping is included with your order, and in many areas you can pick up your new electric string trimmer at the nearest Walmart the same day you purchase.

Why you should buy the Hart 20-Volt Cordless String Trimmer

One of the main benefits of going with a cordless string trimmer over a gas-powered one is ease of use. A cordless string trimmer like this Hart 20-volt string trimmer is light, maneuverable, and requires much less effort to get through weekend lawn trimming duties than many gas-powered models. This Hart string trimmer has a 10-inch auto-feed head that requires no bumping to release more string. Approximately .25-inches of line are released every time the trigger is released, which is much more convenient than tapping away and hoping the line doesn’t get tangled.

The battery-powered functionality of the Hart cordless string trimmer is another great feature. It’s easier to get along flower beds and the farthest reaches of your yard without the tether of an electric cord, and the batteries can be detached and easily returned to the charger after each use. The 20-volt battery this string trimmer relies upon is also compatible with all Hart 20-volt tools, so it will slide nicely into your lawncare or hardware toolkits if you already use Hart products. This string trimmer also becomes an edger when flipped sideways, and it’s a good option for light to medium trimming needs. If you’re looking to really make your weekend chores easy, you could pair this trimmer with one of the best robotic lawn mowers to do the heavy lifting while you trim.

The Hart 20-Volt Cordless String Trimmer is just $49 at Walmart today. This is a $36 savings from its regular price of $85, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

