HiveyPie is a smart power strip that works with Amazon Alexa and more

Why it matters to you If you're tired of switching among various apps to control your various connected devices, the HiveyPie could be the solution.

Your smart home may be rife with connected devices, but how well are these devices connected to one another? Here to help you answer that question in the most positive way possible is the HiveyPie, heralded as the first Alexa-controlled smart power strip. This Wi-Fi-connected power hub allows you to control a slew of smart devices from a single mobile app by way of a secure connection. Not only can you control the power strip itself, but you can also keep tabs on all the devices plugged into the strip through the HiveyPie app for both Android and iOS, or if you’d rather, with Alexa Voice commands. And as an added bonus, you can also use the HiveyPie as a smart hub to control both Philips and Belkin devices.

The ultimate benefit of such a device, of course, is its all-in-one design. With the HiveyPie, you won’t have to toggle among various apps in order to control devices made by different manufacturers. Rather, the team points out on its Indiegogo page, users can make use of the mobile app and control all the features of various smart home appliances all in one place.

Perhaps more enticing still is HiveyPie’s purported ability to automatically detect idle power or power wasting based on preset thresholds. That means that if one appliance is needlessly draining electricity from a particular socket, HiveyPie can let you know, or automatically shut itself off. Indeed, users can power on and off sockets individually or collectively, and ensure that the plugged-in devices are turned on or off, respectively.

And because you have the capacity to connect so many devices to the HiveyPie, its makers made sure that security was a top consideration in the design process. That means that all communications between the power strip and the app are encrypted with TLS 1.2 Encryption, which promises to ensure the “highest level [of] security to users.”