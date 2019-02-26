Share

Making beer at home is about to get a lot easier. Hopsy, a direct-to-consumer draft beer service, announced that it is making a new home draft beer machine. The best part: It fits right on your countertop like any other kitchen appliance. The Sub Compact, designed with German kitchen appliance manufacturer Krups, will be about as easy to use as a Keurig machine but will give you much more of a buzz.

The Sub Compact — a follow-up to Krups and Hopsy’s previous team up that produced the Sub Home Beer Dispenser — is compatible with two-liter mini-kegs, each of which can hold about 67 ounces of beer. Hopsy considers that to be about six servings. The brews will be provided by “award-winning breweries” so you can expect some high-quality drinks from your device. The beer chills in the keg at 35.6 degrees and remains fresh for about two weeks once it has been tapped.

Hopsy’s at-home kegerator is designed to be about as simple to use as possible. It’s essentially just plug-and-play. Place the mini-keg in the appliance, put the tub through the tap, close the door and pull the handle. That’s all there is to it. There is no need for CO2 cartridges or additional maintenance to operate the device, and Sub Compact includes its own refrigeration system to keep beer fresh and safe.

“The latest in on-demand tap beer technology, the Sub Compact is an essential countertop appliance for any beer drinker. It builds upon our original concept, but amazingly takes up 30 percent less space. Now we can serve up tap beer for the home, office or anywhere in the smallest, most elegant form factor on the market,” Sebastien Tron, Hopsy’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “For beer aficionados and casual drinkers, the Sub Compact brings the best taste and experience into the home with a rotation of beers recommended for you based on your preferences, including IPAs, crafts, lagers, and imports.”

The Sub Compact is already available for pre-order from Hopsy and early adopters will enjoy a significant discount on the device. The countertop kegerator can be pre-ordered for $150, a 50 percent savings off the retail price. When it hits retail, the device will jump up to $300. Mini-kegs for the Sub Compact can be had for $15 and up.