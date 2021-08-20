How to adjust the sound settings on your Amazon Echo

If you’ve recently purchased a new Amazon Echo speaker, you’re probably enjoying the overall sound and convenience of voice-controlled music, radio, podcasts and audio. But you may not know you’ve got myriad options when it comes to how your Echo device sounds. You can easily add bass or treble to the music, as well as adjust some other settings too to create a better overall user experience.

You can adjust a number of settings on your Amazon Echo speakers, including changing sound preferences, tweaking the equalizer or EQ settings, and pairing or grouping speakers all using the Alexa app, which is designed to make this process relatively simple and straightforward.

How to adjust equalizer settings on Amazon Echo

EQ settings will let you add more treble or bass or otherwise tweak your audio preferences. To adjust EQ settings:

Go to the Alexa app on your smartphone or device.

Select Devices.

Choose Echo & Alexa.

Select your Echo smart device or speaker.

Tap Audio Settings then use the slider bars to make adjustments.

How to create a stereo pair or speaker set

Want to use two Echo speakers as a stereo pair for more high-fidelity music and sound? It’s quite easy to connect them and set left and right channels. Here’s how to do it:

First, make sure that the smartphone you’re using to set up the speaker pair is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the speakers.

Open the Alexa app.

Choose Devices.

Click on the plus sign (+) in the top right corner of the app.

Pick Combine Speakers.

You’ll select whether you want to create a multi-room audio speaker chain, a home theater setup, or a stereo pair.

Choose the two speakers for the pair and follow the in-app instructions to complete the process.

The identical process will work for creating a multi-room audio speaker chain or a home theater setup using Amazon Echo speakers or devices.

How to adjust alarm and timer volumes on Amazon Echo

If you frequently use your Amazon Echo speaker or smart screen as a timer or an alarm, you can adjust the overall level of those alarms.

Go to the Alexa app.

Select Devices.

Choose Echo & Alexa.

Select your device.

Click on Sounds. You’ll be able to adjust the alarm tone volume or even have it start out quiet and gradually increase in volume.

Having trouble with Amazon Echo audio settings?

If you’re having any problems accessing your device or its settings, a factory reset might be needed. Fortunately, a factory reset of an Amazon Echo is easy, though each device has its own sequence and process. Amazon’s Help website is searchable and can take you to the instructions for whichever device you have, or you can just ask, “Alexa, how do I do a factory reset of my Amazon Echo?” for full instructions. With a device like an Echo Show or Spot, you just press and hold the Mute and Volume Down buttons until you see the Amazon logo (about 15 seconds). For the Echo Dot, you need to press and hold the Action button until the light ring turns orange (about 25 seconds). Afterward, you’ll need to set your device up anew. (And if you need help picking out a device, our Echo versus Dot guide has everything you need to know.)

Making adjustments to your Amazon Echo device is easy and lets you create a customized experience based on how you use the device and what your music or listening preferences are.

