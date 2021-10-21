How to factory reset a Nest smart thermostat

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re having problems with your Nest smart thermostat, it may be necessary to go through a factory reset. This can also be helpful when you’re selling the equipment and want to clear all of your data from it. A factory reset returns the smart thermostat back to its original, out-of-the-box state.

This process is different than restarting your smart thermostat, which retains your settings and effectively turns it off and on again. A reset will clear all settings on the thermostat, so be prepared to go through the full setup process again.

Before you start, be sure to record your wiring information for future reference. You can find this under Equipment in the Nest Thermostat’s Settings menu.

Can you reset a Nest Thermostat from the app?

No, you cannot reset a Nest Thermostat from the app. You can remove your account from the thermostat, however. This is an important step before committing to a full factory reset. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Settings menu on the Nest mobile app. Tap the Nest Thermostat. Scroll down and tap Remove.

This will disconnect your account from the thermostat, and you can now do a factory reset on the Nest Thermostat.

How do I factory reset my Nest Thermostat?

Here are the steps to follow to factory reset a Nest Thermostat.

Open the Settings menu on the thermostat and select Factory Reset. Confirm your choice. The factory reset starts.

Once complete, all of your personal settings, including connection to the Google Home app on your phone, will be removed. At this point, it should be safe to get rid of the thermostat.

How do I reset my Nest for a new owner?

The factory reset process detailed above should cover all the necessary steps for handing off your Nest Thermostat to someone else. If you’d like to be more selective about the data you erase, it’s possible to reset individual features from the thermostat’s Settings menu. Here’s what you can do:

Schedule: Clears the entire calendar of preset temperature schedules.

Clears the entire calendar of preset temperature schedules. Home/Away: Resets what the thermostat has learned about when you’re home. It is likely necessary to reset this if the thermostat is being moved to another location.

Resets what the thermostat has learned about when you’re home. It is likely necessary to reset this if the thermostat is being moved to another location. Account connection: Removing the account will ensure the thermostat cannot be controlled remotely.

Removing the account will ensure the thermostat cannot be controlled remotely. WWN connection: Resetting this will sever ties to other Nest products in the house.

Resetting this will sever ties to other Nest products in the house. Network: Resetting this will remove all Wi-Fi credentials from the Nest Thermostat.

Resetting this will remove all Wi-Fi credentials from the Nest Thermostat. All Settings: This will reset the Nest Thermostat to factory settings.

How do you restart your Nest Thermostat?

Restarting a Nest Thermostat is a good starting point for troubleshooting. After all, you don’t want to go through the trouble of setting everything up from scratch if you don’t have to.

The process for restarting the Nest Thermostat differs by model. For the Nest Thermostat E and the Nest Learning Thermostat, you’ll need to press the thermostat down until the screen turns off, then release it. Next, press and release the ring. It should turn back on with the Nest logo appearing.

The process for restarting the regular Nest Thermostat is quite simple. Just take it off its mounting base, remove its two AAA batteries, and place them back in the device.

Those instructions should help you reset your Nest Thermostat for just about any occasion. Smart thermostats are superb appliances that can help lower your electrical bill.

