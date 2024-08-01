 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to hold the temperature on the Nest Thermostat

By
google nest thermostat 2020 deal amazon november 2021 adjustment
Google

The Nest Thermostat has plenty of cool features, but one of its most basic features is the ability to hold the temperature constant in your home. While set to this mode, it will kick on your air conditioning to maintain the set temperature. For example, this allows you to hold the home at a constant 72 degrees, keeping it comfortable at all times of day. Oddly enough, this feature is not available on the Nest Thermostat E or Nest Learning Thermostat — but it's easy to use on the standard Nest Thermostat.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Nest Thermostat

  • Home app (optional)

How to hold the temperature on the Nest Thermostat

Enabling the hold temperature option will negate any scheduled temperature adjustments or other routines associated with your thermostat. To get started, here's what you'll need to do.

Step 1: From the thermostat's menu, select Hold.

Step 2: Next, select Current Temp or Eco.

Step 3: You can then choose the times you'll want this temperature to be held. Note that use can also choose the None option when using the Eco preset. This allows you to hold your set temperature forever — or at least until you disable the hold.

Step 4: Press Confirm to lock in your settings.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can set a temperature hold by using the Home app and navigating to your Nest Thermostat. You'll then follow the same steps as above.

How to end a temperature hold on the Nest Thermostat

Ready to get back to your regularly scheduled heating and cooling? Ending your temperature hold on the Nest Thermostat is simple.

Step 1: From the thermostat's menu, select Hold.

Step 2: Select Stop. This will instantly end your temperature hold.

Step 3: You can also end a hold from the Home app. Just find your smart thermostat from the device list, then follow the same steps as above.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The SodaStream Terra is on sale with a $40 discount
The SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker.

Carbonated water is a love or hate concoction for most folks, but those who enjoy the fizz and bubbling of these tasty beverages can also tell you just how expensive canned and bottled seltzer water can become. To that end, we came across an awesome sale on a SodaStream product that could change your world.

It’s the SodaStream Terra, otherwise known as SS’s Sparkling Water Maker. Right now at Best Buy, you’ll be able to take home this convenient small appliance for only $60, which is $40 less than the normal price of $100. The Terra is a unique contraption that has our full, undivided attention!

Read more
It looks like big changes are coming to the Nest Learning Thermostat
The leaked Nest Learning Thermostat

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats on the market -- and it looks like it might be getting a massive overhaul later this year. Images leaked on X (formerly Twitter) show off a device with a borderless design, customizable home screen, and a new feature known as "Dynamic Farsight."

While nothing official has been announced by Google, these images and documents appear to be legit. And with the Made by Google event arriving on August 13, there's a very real possibility Google will give the next-gen Nest Thermostat a proper reveal in the coming weeks.

Read more
Best Amazon Echo deals: Save on Pop, Show, Dot, and Studio
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.

Amazon is probably one of the biggest companies in the world, and if you're in the Amazon ecosystem, then you'll be happy to know that there are a lot of great smart home devices inside of it that you can snag up. That's especially the case if you use Amazon Alexa since Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers and best smart displays on the list, which is great if you want to continue expanding your Amazon ecosystem. That said, some of the Amazon devices can be pretty pricey, especially if you're going for something like the Echo Show or Echo Studio, which is why we've collected some of our favorite Echo deals for you below.

Also, if you're maybe interested in another ecosystem, you could check out these Google Nest deals instead.
Best Amazon Echo deals

Read more