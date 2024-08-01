The Nest Thermostat has plenty of cool features, but one of its most basic features is the ability to hold the temperature constant in your home. While set to this mode, it will kick on your air conditioning to maintain the set temperature. For example, this allows you to hold the home at a constant 72 degrees, keeping it comfortable at all times of day. Oddly enough, this feature is not available on the Nest Thermostat E or Nest Learning Thermostat — but it's easy to use on the standard Nest Thermostat.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Nest Thermostat

Home app (optional)

How to hold the temperature on the Nest Thermostat

Enabling the hold temperature option will negate any scheduled temperature adjustments or other routines associated with your thermostat. To get started, here's what you'll need to do.

Step 1: From the thermostat's menu, select Hold.

Step 2: Next, select Current Temp or Eco.

Step 3: You can then choose the times you'll want this temperature to be held. Note that use can also choose the None option when using the Eco preset. This allows you to hold your set temperature forever — or at least until you disable the hold.

Step 4: Press Confirm to lock in your settings.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can set a temperature hold by using the Home app and navigating to your Nest Thermostat. You'll then follow the same steps as above.

How to end a temperature hold on the Nest Thermostat

Ready to get back to your regularly scheduled heating and cooling? Ending your temperature hold on the Nest Thermostat is simple.

Step 1: From the thermostat's menu, select Hold.

Step 2: Select Stop. This will instantly end your temperature hold.

Step 3: You can also end a hold from the Home app. Just find your smart thermostat from the device list, then follow the same steps as above.