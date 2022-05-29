 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Ikea launches Matter-enabled Dirigera smart hub and app

By

Ikea announced a new smart hub and app that will be coming out later this year. The hub is called Dirigera and will be Matter-ready. The hub will be accompanied by the release of the company’s new Ikea Home smart app.

In 2014, Ikea launched its Trådfri smart hub, which handles the smart products that Ikea sells now. According to user feedback, the hub is limited in the products it supports, and the app that pairs with it isn’t the easiest to use. The Trådfri is the primary way to connect to Ikea’s line of lights, speakers, blinds, and an air purifier that are available now. With that feedback, Ikea began to work on a new smart home hub and companion app — enter the Dirigera.

Slim design, more connections

The new IKEA DIRIGERA hub sitting on books in front of a mirror next to a plant.

The Dirigera will enable more features and be able to pair with more compatible devices — thanks to Matter. Since the Dirigera hub is Matter-ready, it will be able to work with other Matter-enabled smart home devices regardless of manufacturer. In addition, Dirigera also supports Zigbee and Wi-Fi.

The new Ikea Home smart app will prioritize user-friendliness and stability. Users will be able to add personalization options, scenes with pre-set functions, and groups. You’ll also be able to use the app to quickly onboard all current and future Ikea smart products and then manipulate them individually or in groups.

Next year, the company has plans to release more features, such as being able to control your smart home while away. You should also be able to connect to your router with Wi-Fi and do not have to use your ethernet cable. We’ll learn more about the cost of the hub closer in October 2022, when the product is expected to hit the market.

Editors' Recommendations

See stunning footage captured by Mars helicopter Ingenuity in flight

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter made a record-breaking 25th flight on April 8, 2022.

Serta Mattress Memorial Day Sale: Improve your sleep from $314

A Serta EZ Tote Mattress in a bright bedroom.

OLED TV Memorial Day Sale: Get cinema-like visuals for $1000

Group watching sports on 48-inch LG C1 4K TV.

5 things Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded gets right

Operator running on Rebirth Island in Warzone.

Memorial Day Grill Sale: Save on Gas, Pellet, and Charcoal Grills Today

Royal Gourmet CC1830F 30-inch charcoal grill with offset smoker in a yard in front of a porch.

Best grill deals for May 2022

People grilling outside.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2022: Best mattress deals today

A Casper mattress sits on a wood bed frame in a bright bedroom.

The sorcerer and its evolution in movies

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange.

The best PS5 headsets

SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.

There could be a brand new meteor shower visible on Monday

This infrared image from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope shows the broken Comet 73P/Schwassman-Wachmann 3 skimming along a trail of debris left during its multiple trips around the sun. The flame-like objects are the comet’s fragments and their tails, while the dusty comet trail is the line bridging the fragments.

The best Nintendo Switch headsets

Save up to $450 in the Saatva Memorial Day Mattress Sale

A Loom & Leaf Mattress in a high rise apartment.

The most common Roku problems and how to fix them

Roku Streaming Stick 4K.