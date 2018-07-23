Digital Trends
Smart Home

Miss Prime Day? This Instant Pot is still on sale for super cheap

Lulu Chang
By
best instant pots pot ip lux60

Amazon Prime Day 2018 may be over, but the deals certainly are not. If you thought Prime Day was your one and only chance to grab some seriously discounted smart home accessories, think again. Walmart has now discounted the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 pressure cooker to just $49. And not to be outdone, Amazon has done the same. So if you’re still looking to save some money on one of the most popular cooking appliances around, don’t dally.

This particular Instant Pot usually retails for $80, which means that its current price represents a nearly 40 percent drop in price. Curiously, it’s only the six-quart version that’s on sale at both Walmart and Amazon — the smaller three-quart option is actually slightly more expensive at the moment, priced at $60. The larger eight-quart version, on the other hand, remains at its $109 list price.

While this isn’t the same Instant Pot that was heavily discounted during Amazon Prime Day, it’s yet another hugely popular model. On both Amazon and Walmart, the pot boasts a 4.5 out of a 5-star review, with well over 3,000 people weighing in with their (mostly positive) opinions. Combining the speed of pressure cooking with the quality of a slow cooked meal definitely has its benefits. With more than 300,000 units sold on Prime Day alone, the Instant Pot is one of the hottest cooking appliances on the market today.

Meant to serve families of between four to six people, the Instant Pot Lux V3 includes both a cake and an egg program on top of its trademark pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer functions. The appliance also boasts 10 built-in programs so that you can easily make soups, porridges, stews, and more, all with the touch of a button.

The Lux V3 allows up to four hours of pressure-cooking as well as a 24-hour delayed start, and can also keep food warm for up to 10 hours. Included with the Instant Pot are a stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, recipe booklet, manual, and timetable.

Buy it from:

Walmart Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find smart home deals and more on our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for daily updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Totally tiny and cool: 18 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
miele dialog oven meals 2018 068 01
Smart Home

Miele’s meal kit shows you how to microwave dinner in the 21st century

Last year, we introduced you to Miele's Dialog Oven, a unique appliance that relies upon electromagnetic waves. Now, 12 months later, Miele is back with its latest offering -- meals that are meant to be made in the Dialog. 
Posted By Lulu Chang
chick fil a mealtime kit panroastedweb
Smart Home

More than just fried chicken, Chick-fil-A launches a meal kit service

Has hell frozen over, or is this actually heaven? In a move that shows exactly how far the meal kit revolution has really gone, Chick-fil-A has launched its own answer to Blue Apron, Plated, and the like.
Posted By Lulu Chang
arlo audio doorbell camera
Smart Home

Newly independent Arlo’s latest smart products make your front door more secure

It's been nearly half a year since Arlo left the Netgear nest and officially became its own company, and now the smart home device maker is showing what it can do as a solo act with its new audio doorbell and chime.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Apple Homepod
Home Theater

Apple’s HomePod may soon pull double duty as a proper speakerphone

The upcoming HomePod OS 12 looks like it will bring some interesting new features to Apple’s smart speaker, including support for multiple timers and the ability to make and answer phone calls.
Posted By Kris Wouk
chipolo tracker summer 2018 5
Smart Home

These tiny pieces of ‘fruit’ from Chipolo keep tabs on your belongings

Chipolo has introduced a new accessory for the summer, and it's not a handbag or a bathing suit - it's a Bluetooth tracker. These little devices are aesthetically pleasing, but they're more than just something to look at.
Posted By Lulu Chang
barsys robot bartender 29750147 1099656836842524 292166902467589189 o
Smart Home

Meet your new best friend: Barsys, the robotic bartender

The hottest cocktail bar in your neighborhood may just be sitting on your countertop. Meet Barsys, otherwise known as your new best friend. The robot bartender promises to pour perfectly crafted drinks.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Electrolux EI@4ID50QS0 dishwasher both racks
Smart Home

Dishwasher smelling ripe? Here's how to to get it clean and fresh again

It's actually pretty important to clean a dishwasher from time to time. Luckily, it takes no work and doesn't have to be done very often. Here's how to clean a dishwasher in a few simple steps.
Posted By Gia Liu
how does amazon prime now work app smartphone shopping purchase program
Smart Home

Don’t know what size screw you’re looking at? Amazon’s Part Finder can help

Your days of going to Lowe's or Home Depot with a random screw in your hand and a look of desperation on your face will soon be behind you, and it's all thanks to Amazon. The online retail giant has launched Part Finder.
Posted By Lulu Chang