Miss Prime Day? This Instant Pot is still on sale for super cheap

Amazon Prime Day 2018 may be over, but the deals certainly are not. If you thought Prime Day was your one and only chance to grab some seriously discounted smart home accessories, think again. Walmart has now discounted the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 pressure cooker to just $49. And not to be outdone, Amazon has done the same. So if you’re still looking to save some money on one of the most popular cooking appliances around, don’t dally.

This particular Instant Pot usually retails for $80, which means that its current price represents a nearly 40 percent drop in price. Curiously, it’s only the six-quart version that’s on sale at both Walmart and Amazon — the smaller three-quart option is actually slightly more expensive at the moment, priced at $60. The larger eight-quart version, on the other hand, remains at its $109 list price.

While this isn’t the same Instant Pot that was heavily discounted during Amazon Prime Day, it’s yet another hugely popular model. On both Amazon and Walmart, the pot boasts a 4.5 out of a 5-star review, with well over 3,000 people weighing in with their (mostly positive) opinions. Combining the speed of pressure cooking with the quality of a slow cooked meal definitely has its benefits. With more than 300,000 units sold on Prime Day alone, the Instant Pot is one of the hottest cooking appliances on the market today.

Meant to serve families of between four to six people, the Instant Pot Lux V3 includes both a cake and an egg program on top of its trademark pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer functions. The appliance also boasts 10 built-in programs so that you can easily make soups, porridges, stews, and more, all with the touch of a button.

The Lux V3 allows up to four hours of pressure-cooking as well as a 24-hour delayed start, and can also keep food warm for up to 10 hours. Included with the Instant Pot are a stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, recipe booklet, manual, and timetable.

