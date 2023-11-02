 Skip to main content
This Roomba Robot Vacuum and Robot Mop bundle is 28% off today

Jennifer Allen
By
irobot roomba spraying water on wood floor with vacuum Roomba in dock behind it.
iRobot

One of the best robot vacuum deals is over at Amazon today. You can buy the iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle for $899 saving you a huge $350 off the regular price of $1,249. Working out at a 28% discount, this is one of the best ways to clean up your home with the minimum amount of effort on your part. If you’re keen to dive in and make the investment, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle

Considered the most versatile robot vacuum in our look at the best robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle is instantly a tempting proposition. In conjunction with one of the best robot mops, you get the ultimate cleaning experience.

The robot vacuum component offers 40 times the suction power with its three-stage cleaning system being very capable at lifting, loosening and then eliminating debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. It automatically increases the suction to clean more deeply via its power boost technology. There’s also PerfectEdge technology with advanced sensors and a specially designed Corner Brush that can optimize cleaning deep into corners and along the edges of your rooms. With 30% wider dual rubber brushes, it can also cope with pet hair without an issue.

Alongside the wonders of the iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum, there’s also the Braava Jet m6 robot mop. It has a precision jet spray that can tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease. It’s designed for larger spaces and multiple rooms and is able to navigate around objects and under furniture. The mop can clean finished hard floors including hardwood, tile, and stone.

Both devices are capable of learning the layout of the home, building personal Smart Maps so they can expertly clean your home from top to bottom. Any time you do want to take over, there are voice controls or you can use the iRobot Home app too.

For the ultimate clean at home, the iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle is incredibly convenient. Usually priced at $1,249, you can buy the bundle for $899 at Amazon so you’re saving $350 off the regular price. It’s going to change your home and your free time for the better. Check out the deal now before the 28% discount ends soon.

