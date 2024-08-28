 Skip to main content
Huge deal: This Jackery portable power station is 45% off today

By
A man carries the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with trees in the background.
Jackery

We see a lot of portable power station deals, and we’re glad we do! These are the types of workhorse devices that can essentially power an entire small to medium-sized campsite. We’re talking mini-fridges, lights, small TVs, and a handful of other appliances. They’re also great for charging must-have tech like our phones, tablets, and laptops. And as it turns out, one of the best brands in the business is seeing some markdown-love on Amazon today.

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $550. At full price, this model sells for $1,000. That $450 you’ll save can easily go toward some of the other Amazon deals we’ve been tracking down this week. 

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 1000

Designed to keep the lights on your phone running when gridded electrical isn’t an option, the Explorer 1000 has got what it takes to travel for miles on your next wilderness trek. But thanks to its assortment of inputs and outputs, the Explorer is a terrific backup power option for your house or apartment, too! 

Delivering up to 1,000W of power, the Explorer 1000 comes with three 120V AC outlets, one 12V DC port (for charging with a motor vehicle), two USB-A ports, and two USB-C PD connections. This covers just about any device you could ever need to connect to a backup generator. You’ll also be able to recharge the Explorer with its AC power, DC port, or solar panels (sold separately). 

The beastly batteries this bad boy is equipped with are UL-certified, as is the entire chassis of the Explorer (Impact Resistance Class 9-certified). We’re also glad to see the addition of a sine wave inverter for consistent and clean voltage. While we’re not confident as to when this discount will vanish, now is definitely the best time to save. Take $450 off the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station when you purchase through Amazon. 

Traveling any time soon? In addition to your power station, you might want to look at a portable speaker for the long drive; and we have plenty of Bluetooth speaker deals for you to peruse!

