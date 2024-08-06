This Jackery solar generator combo is on sale for a limited time

If you’re looking for a solar generator to take on your camping trips or simply need a backup power source in case of emergencies, Amazon has the deal for you. Right now, you can buy a Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $299, which is 25% off the usual price. Usually $400, you save $101 off the regular price, making this is a good time to buy. If you’re in the market for a new solar generator and you want to know more, read on while we take you through everything you need to know.

Why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station

Jackery is responsible for some of the best solar power stations around, so it’s the perfect brand to consider when buying one. The Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station weighs just 5KG, which is perfect for all your adventuring needs. It has a 40W solar panel that is very lightweight, the equivalent of two MacBooks in weight. It’s easy to operate with a one-button start, and it’s similarly simple to set up and store.

The Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station has multiple charging ports with 100W USB-C input and output. It has one car port, one USB-A port, two USB-C ports of varying power, and an AC port. A handle on the top of the solar generator means it’s simple to carry from your truck to base camp.

Four simple ways to charge are available: You can wall charge in about 1.35 hours, solar charge in 7.5 hours, USB-C charge in 2.8 hours, or charge via your car in 4.3 hours. Those times relate to getting to 80%, which should be perfect for most situations.

Extra functionality comes from the Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station having app support, so you can easily monitor it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It’s easy to see the remaining battery level while there are multiple advanced settings which can be customized to your specific situation.

The Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station normally costs $400, but right now you can buy it from Amazon for $299, $101 off the usual price. The 25% saving is a limited time only deal, so don’t count on it sticking around for long. Check it out now before you miss out.