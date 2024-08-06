 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Jackery solar generator combo is on sale for a limited time

By
The Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus on a white background.
Jackery

If you’re looking for a solar generator to take on your camping trips or simply need a backup power source in case of emergencies, Amazon has the deal for you. Right now, you can buy a Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $299, which is 25% off the usual price. Usually $400, you save $101 off the regular price, making this is a good time to buy. If you’re in the market for a new solar generator and you want to know more, read on while we take you through everything you need to know.

Why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station

Jackery is responsible for some of the best solar power stations around, so it’s the perfect brand to consider when buying one. The Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station weighs just 5KG, which is perfect for all your adventuring needs. It has a 40W solar panel that is very lightweight, the equivalent of two MacBooks in weight. It’s easy to operate with a one-button start, and it’s similarly simple to set up and store.

The Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station has multiple charging ports with 100W USB-C input and output. It has one car port, one USB-A port, two USB-C ports of varying power, and an AC port. A handle on the top of the solar generator means it’s simple to carry from your truck to base camp.

Four simple ways to charge are available: You can wall charge in about 1.35 hours, solar charge in 7.5 hours, USB-C charge in 2.8 hours, or charge via your car in 4.3 hours. Those times relate to getting to 80%, which should be perfect for most situations.

Extra functionality comes from the Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station having app support, so you can easily monitor it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It’s easy to see the remaining battery level while there are multiple advanced settings which can be customized to your specific situation.

The Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station normally costs $400, but right now you can buy it from Amazon for $299, $101 off the usual price. The 25% saving is a limited time only deal, so don’t count on it sticking around for long. Check it out now before you miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Jackery solar generator comes with two 400W solar panels for $1800 off
People using the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO on a winter camping trip.

Whether you’re the kind of person who enjoys camping, or you just like having an on-hand solution for when the power goes out, one of the best names in the portable generator business is Jackery. This is a company that, year after year, has consistently produced some of the best portable generators. As part of our Prime Day deals coverage, we thought we’d share this exceptional promo that’s going on right now. For a limited time, you can purchase the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO for $2,200. That might not sound like a huge discount on paper, but consider the fact that this on-the-go powerhouse normally sells for $4,000.

 
Why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO
Without a doubt, this is one of the mightiest generators we’ve ever called attention to. The 3000 PRO stores up to 3,024Wh and pushes up to 3,000W to the devices you plug into it. From small appliances to laptops and phones, the 3000 PRO has enough connections for the tech you use most. Ports include two USB-A, two USB-C, AC power, and DC power. 

Read more
Prime Day Amazon Echo deals: Glow, Pop, Show, Sub, Frame, more
An Amazon Echo Show 8 shows the weather forecast.

One of the most prominent products that are on sale as part of the Prime Day deals is Amazon's own products. That means you can find some great deals on Amazon's Echo speakers and Echo Show, all of which are great for those who want to expand their smart home system or even start one up. As such, we've selected some of our favorite deals, including some really great Amazon Echo deals, and collected them all down for you below. Be sure to check out everything that is on offer, as well as coming back regularly as we update with new and better deals.
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo Glow --
Amazon Echo Pop --
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) --
Amazon Echo Buds --
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) --
Amazon Echo Sub --

Read more
Prime Day office chair deals: cheap and luxury on sale
An office chair at Wayfair.

With Prime Day deals have come all sorts of discounts on items for around the office, including Prime Day standing desk deals and Prime Day coffee maker deals. But if you still need a way to sit down and do your work you should check out the best Prime Day office chair deals, and we've wrangled them all up below. We've even singled out what we feel is the best Prime Day office chair deal available. You can check all them out below, and if you need a great device to plop down in front of be sure to check out the best Prime Day laptop deals, best Prime Day tablet deals, and best Prime Day all-in-one PC deals.
The best Prime Day office chair deal

Colamy Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Footrest -- $153, was $300
You might need a new office chair for your work-from-home setup, but you can kick back and relax with this Prime Day office chair deal from Amazon. While you might be using it for work or studying, this particular office chair from Colamy is designed to prioritize your comfort while you do those things. The Colamy Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair comes with all sorts of adjustable features so you can customize this chair to your body's specific requirements. These adjustable features include: a three-position tilt lock, 4D flip-up movable arm rests, a headrest, and adjustable lumbar support. But the most notable feature this office chair has to offer is its footrest. With the footrest, this office chair has you covered whether you're working or relaxing from a full day of work as it lets you extend your legs out for a comfy reclining position.

Read more