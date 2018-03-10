KitchenAid helps you kickstart your morning with new products at IHHS

Share

If you’re already thinking about your spring cleaning to-do list, nothing will encourage you to donate your existing possessions quite like an influx of new options. And here to provide them to you is KitchenAid, who at this year’s International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago debuted a number of new countertop appliances. From a toaster to a cold brew coffee maker, you can be sure that your kitchen is well-equipped to help you jumpstart the new season (and your day).

Take, for instance, the Precision Gooseneck Kettles, which will be made available in June. The gooseneck spout and three flow rate settings will deliver the precision you need for a pourover, or simply help you pour tea or any other beverage without making a mess. There’s a brew range thermometer inside the lid to track the water temperature as you pour, and because it’s made of polished stainless steel, the kettle promises to be a breeze to clean. The stovetop version will set you back $100, the electric $120, and the digital $150.

Then, there’s the new Electric Kettle from KitchenAid, which promises dual-wall design to keep the insides of the appliance hot (which means you have to reboil water less frequently). The kettle promises to boil both efficiently and quietly, which can help you get your morning started quickly without disturbing anyone else. With a lime scale filter and all-metal interior, you won’t have to worry about the kettle breaking down due to build-up. You’ll be able to get your hands on this appliance come September for $80.

There’s also the Cold Brew Coffee Maker in larger size than the currently available 28-ounce model. Also to be made available in September, this cold brew maker helps you keep ice coffee on tap. Simply fill it with coffee concentrate and cold water, then just keep it in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. The maker is slated to retail for $170.

Finally, there’s the Long Slot Toaster with high lift lever. Whether you’re toasting a baguette or a bagel, this new KitchenAid appliance will let you achieve the perfect crusty result. Available in both a two and four-slice option, this toaster will hit stores in September as well, with the two-slice version retailing for $80 and the four-slice option retailing for $100.

“We see the kitchen as the heart of the home and a place to be inspired through a variety of passions,” said Nikki Lockett, U.S. Marketing Leader for KitchenAid® Small Appliances. “We want to help coffee and breakfast enthusiasts start their day right with exciting new premium appliances.”

You can check out the rest of KitchenAid’s famous appliances, including its perennially popular mixer (which is also available in a miniature size), at the company’s website.