Share

Leviton is no stranger to smart home products, and at CES 2019 the company expanded its Decora lineup of connected devices to include a new light switch with Amazon voice assistant Alexa built right in. The company also showed off a number of other internet-connected products for around your home, as well as a refreshed mobile app that can control them all.

The headliner of Leviton’s latest additions to the Decora series is without question the Decora Voice. The smart light switch connects via Wi-Fi to provide you with control right from your phone. It can do a perform a range of dimming and can be integrated into the My Leviton mobile app to create a unified lighting system throughout your whole home.

Of course, the main attraction to the light switch is the inclusion of Alexa. The voice assistant is built right in so you can ask the voice assistant to take care of lighting changes for you. Decora Voice also supports Google Assistant but doesn’t offer HomeKit support so you won’t be able to use it with Siri. The switch is due out by mid-2019 but no price has been set for it.

Next up in Leviton’s expanded smart home portfolio is the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Four-Button Controller. This device allows you to set up specific lighting settings and instantly activate them by pressing a button. You can set one to turn all of the lights off or to dim specific ones when its time to go to bed, for example. You can set custom lighting scenes through the My Leviton app. The four-button controller is due out during the middle of 2019, though no price has been announced.

In addition to the light switch, Leviton also introduced new smart outlets. The Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outlets feature an always-on bottom outlet and a top outlet that you can control. The outlets come in both a Wi-Fi and Z-Wave version so you can pick the model that best integrates into your home. The outlets will come out sometime later this year.

Finally, to top everything off, Leviton rolled out an update to its My Leviton mobile app. The major refresh gives the iOS app an entirely new user interface that makes it easier to interact and control your connected devices. You can set and view scheduled tasks, manage rooms that allow you to group specific devices together, and turn on and off your devices remotely. The updated version of the app is available to download from the iOS App Store.