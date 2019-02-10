Infuse oil or butter with any herb, including CBD, with the Levo II

Share

Two years after introducing Levo, the first-ever kitchen appliance designed exclusively to infuse butter or oil with any herb (yes, including weed), the makers of the device are back with the new and improved Levo II. The diffuser comes with a bevy of new features that could make a countertop fixture for you, whether you’re looking to make weed butter or work with less illicit herbs.

The biggest addition to the new Levo II is the ability to set different modes. That includes infuse and the new modes of dry and activate. The dry mode can quickly dehydrate fresh herbs, which allows users to more effectively use and infuse them. It also allows for the storage of herbs like basil, lavender, and thyme so they can be used at another time.

The activate cycle is specifically for use with cannabis flower. In other words, its for infusing weed for edibles. The activate cycle is actually a process known as decarboxylation, which is a chemical reaction that removes a carboxyl group present in cannabis and releases carbon dioxide. If the scientific explanation still has you scratching your head, put simply: decarboxylation is what allows you to get high. Raw cannabis contains tetrahydrocannabinol acid, or THC-A, which needs to be converted into the psychoactive Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

“LEVO II is the perfect complement to cooks and DIY lovers, whether they are professional chefs or just want control over exactly what they consume,” Chrissy Bellman, LEVO founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are offering consumers a product that takes infusion to the next level.

In addition to expanding the capabilities of the infuser, the Levo II also features a new, compatible app that allows users to control the device remotely. It will also offer a community aspect that will let users share, search for, and discover new recipes that they can use with the device, including measurements, temperatures, and ingredients.

The Levo II comes in five different colors: jet black, alpine white, Meyer yellow, robin aqua, and cayenne red. It will be available in some retail stores, but can also be had through the company’s website for $350. The original model of the Levo will be marked down to $150 if you’re looking for a cheaper, more basic infuser.