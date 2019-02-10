Digital Trends
Smart Home

Infuse oil or butter with any herb, including CBD, with the Levo II

AJ Dellinger
By
levo ii oil butter infuser kk0xzgam copy

Two years after introducing Levo, the first-ever kitchen appliance designed exclusively to infuse butter or oil with any herb (yes, including weed), the makers of the device are back with the new and improved Levo II. The diffuser comes with a bevy of new features that could make a countertop fixture for you, whether you’re looking to make weed butter or work with less illicit herbs.

The biggest addition to the new Levo II is the ability to set different modes. That includes infuse and the new modes of dry and activate. The dry mode can quickly dehydrate fresh herbs, which allows users to more effectively use and infuse them. It also allows for the storage of herbs like basil, lavender, and thyme so they can be used at another time.

The activate cycle is specifically for use with cannabis flower. In other words, its for infusing weed for edibles. The activate cycle is actually a process known as decarboxylation, which is a chemical reaction that removes a carboxyl group present in cannabis and releases carbon dioxide. If the scientific explanation still has you scratching your head, put simply: decarboxylation is what allows you to get high. Raw cannabis contains tetrahydrocannabinol acid, or THC-A, which needs to be converted into the psychoactive Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

“LEVO II is the perfect complement to cooks and DIY lovers, whether they are professional chefs or just want control over exactly what they consume,” Chrissy Bellman, LEVO founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are offering consumers a product that takes infusion to the next level.

In addition to expanding the capabilities of the infuser, the Levo II also features a new, compatible app that allows users to control the device remotely. It will also offer a community aspect that will let users share, search for, and discover new recipes that they can use with the device, including measurements, temperatures, and ingredients.

The Levo II comes in five different colors: jet black, alpine white, Meyer yellow, robin aqua, and cayenne red. It will be available in some retail stores, but can also be had through the company’s website for $350. The original model of the Levo will be marked down to $150 if you’re looking for a cheaper, more basic infuser.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (February 2019)
emoji blogsfear and more tech lingo you need to know emojis
Mobile

Your emoji game is getting a big upgrade with 230 new additions this year

There are thousands of emojis, but they could still be a whole lot more inclusive to a wider range of people. The Unicode Consortium approved 230 new emojis, which are set to roll out to users in the second half of this year.
Posted By Christian de Looper
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Apple's new AirPods could arrive within months, pack health sensor tech

Apple may release new AirPods in the first half of 2019. A wireless charging case, health sensors, water resistance, and better Siri integration are some of the improvements rumored to be part of the new package.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best shows on netflix marie kondo featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Norsemen’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6190 3
Smart Home

August celebrates No. 1 ranking with white, limited-edition smart lock

One billion lock operations is a pretty huge milestone for a smart home manufacturer and the top-selling brand, August, is celebrating by releasing a limited edition version of its classic smart lock - in white.
Posted By Clayton Moore
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Is your Keurig not working properly? Here's how to descale your coffee machine

Here's how to descale a Keurig in your home or office. When scale builds up inside a Keurig, the coffeemaker might start more slowly and struggle to properly pour a cup of coffee. Use these tips to address the issue.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? Here are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like our recommended favorite Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Ditch the cables with a self-cleaning robot…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon buys whole foods market
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods raises hundreds of prices, from ice cream to soap

Whole Foods Market raised prices on hundreds of items, citing higher ingredient, packaging, and transportation costs. When Amazon bought Whole Foods, the promise of lower prices attracted customers; that glow may diminish with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eight sleep introduces pod smart mattress the image 8
Smart Home

Eight Sleep’s Pod bed keeps you cool (or warm) and tells you how you’re sleeping

Americans are chronically sleep deprived and startup Eight Sleep wants to change that. The company recently announced The Pod, a biometric-tracking, temperature-regulating smart mattress.
Posted By Patrick Hearn