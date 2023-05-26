This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.

As part of its Memorial Day sales, LG has some of the best air conditioner deals around at the moment. After all, no one likes to be too hot during the summer months and a window air conditioner can make a huge difference to the indoor temperature. With that knowledge in mind, you can save 20% off select models by using the code RAC30. The deal ends 5/29 so you haven’t got long to take advantage of the offers. If you’re not sure where to start, keep reading while we take you through the best models that are part of the sale. Just remember to enter the code at checkout to get the price listed here as 30% off makes some of these extra sweet deals.

LG LW5016 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner — $136, was $169

The LG LW5016 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner promises exceptional cooling performance for a room size of 150 square feet. It operates at a sound level as low as 50dB when in low mode so you won’t be distracted by the sounds of the window air conditioner. There’s easy installation involved so it won’t take long to get started. From there, a simple-to-use dial will help you be cooled down in the comfort of your own home. It’s a simple window air conditioner but you’ll be surprised what a difference it can make to your living quality, providing you place it in the right-sized room.

LG LW6017R 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner — $191, was $239

If you have a slightly larger room, the LG LW6017R 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner is an excellent option. It’s designed for rooms of 260 square feet so make sure to measure your room accurately. Besides easy installation and low noise levels, it also has an attractive LED display for operating it. A simple-to-use control panel means you can make up or down temperature adjustments, as well as adjust the fan speed too. Even better, there’s a full-featured remote included so you can make these changes without having to move from your bed, couch, or desk. Timers can be set with multiple fan speed options also available.

LG LW8016ER 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner — $224, was $299

For larger rooms, you need one of the best window air conditioners, which is the LG LW8016ER 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner. With its extra capacity, it’s designed for rooms with up to 340 square feet of space so it’s highly capable. As with the previous model, it includes a remote so you don’t have to keep walking over to it to make adjustments. It has extensive options, too with the ability to change fan speeds, and temperatures and arrange timers. Three cooling modes and three fan speeds give you plenty of options, while you can also benefit from two-directional air currents.

