Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Memorial Day sales knock 30% off these popular LG Air Conditioners

Jennifer Allen
By

This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.

As part of its Memorial Day sales, LG has some of the best air conditioner deals around at the moment. After all, no one likes to be too hot during the summer months and a window air conditioner can make a huge difference to the indoor temperature. With that knowledge in mind, you can save 20% off select models by using the code RAC30. The deal ends 5/29 so you haven’t got long to take advantage of the offers. If you’re not sure where to start, keep reading while we take you through the best models that are part of the sale. Just remember to enter the code at checkout to get the price listed here as 30% off makes some of these extra sweet deals.

LG LW5016 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner — $136, was $169

The LG LW5016 air conditioner on a white background.

The LG LW5016 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner promises exceptional cooling performance for a room size of 150 square feet. It operates at a sound level as low as 50dB when in low mode so you won’t be distracted by the sounds of the window air conditioner. There’s easy installation involved so it won’t take long to get started. From there, a simple-to-use dial will help you be cooled down in the comfort of your own home. It’s a simple window air conditioner but you’ll be surprised what a difference it can make to your living quality, providing you place it in the right-sized room.

LG LW6017R 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner — $191, was $239

The LG LW6017R air conditioner on a white background.

If you have a slightly larger room, the LG LW6017R 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner is an excellent option. It’s designed for rooms of 260 square feet so make sure to measure your room accurately. Besides easy installation and low noise levels, it also has an attractive LED display for operating it. A simple-to-use control panel means you can make up or down temperature adjustments, as well as adjust the fan speed too. Even better, there’s a full-featured remote included so you can make these changes without having to move from your bed, couch, or desk. Timers can be set with multiple fan speed options also available.

LG LW8016ER 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner — $224, was $299

The LG LW8016ER air conditioner on a white background.

For larger rooms, you need one of the best window air conditioners, which is the LG LW8016ER 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner. With its extra capacity, it’s designed for rooms with up to 340 square feet of space so it’s highly capable. As with the previous model, it includes a remote so you don’t have to keep walking over to it to make adjustments. It has extensive options, too with the ability to change fan speeds, and temperatures and arrange timers. Three cooling modes and three fan speeds give you plenty of options, while you can also benefit from two-directional air currents.

Flash sale knocks $400 off this Greenworks robot lawn mower
greenworks optimow robotic lawn mower deal best buy may 2023

Why pick up one of the regular lawnmower deals when you could grab yourself a robotic lawnmower that does all the hard work for you? Available at Best Buy for today only, you can buy the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,200 instead of $1,600. The sizeable $400 discount makes it that bit more tempting if you have a large garden, mobility issues, or simply hate cutting the lawn. The deal is only available for today so you have mere hours to make your mind up. Here's some quick insight into what it offers.

Why you should buy the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower
Before you buy one, it's a good idea to understand how robot lawn mowers work. They're guided by boundary wires so only what's needed is cut. Thanks to that, the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower is fully autonomous while being designed for larger lots. It's best suited for 3/4 acre lots with a mowing area of around 1/2 acre. It can handle both flat and sloped ground, just like the best robotic lawn mowers so you don't have to worry about an even surface. A brushless wheel and blade motors provide you with more torque so you get quiet operation and a longer lifespan.

Read more
Ends Tonight: Get this popular air fryer for $17 at Best Buy
bella pro series 2 quart air fryer deal best buy may 2023 manual

Over at Best Buy, you can buy a Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer for just $17. Can air fryer deals ever get better than this one? We're not convinced. You've only got today to snap up this bargain otherwise when the day ends, the air fryer shoots back up to its regular price of $45. This is truly worth buying with the air fryer craze in recent years demonstrating just how much it can enrich your cooking experience, all without needing to use pricier appliances. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading, but we think everyone should just click the buy button now before the deal ends.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer
Bella may not feature among the best air fryers but at this kind of price, you shouldn't overlook it. It has a two-quart capacity so you can prepare up to 1.7 pounds of food at a time. Think of this as your starter air fryer or the one to stick with if you're just cooking for yourself. It offers 1200W of power with no need to preheat it. Simply put your food in the air fryer, set the temperature, and the appliance does the rest for you. Via high performance circular heat technology, it circulates heat so you get crispy and evenly cooked food quickly. The temperature can be adjusted between 175 F to 400 F with a 60-minute auto shutoff timer keeping you and your kitchen safe.

Read more
1-day deal slashes $80 off this electric motorized standing desk
monoprice motorized standing desk deal may 2023 wfh single motor height adjustable

If you're working from home, you should consider taking advantage of standing desk deals like Monoprice's offer on this WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk. Instead of $280, you'll only have to pay $200 due to an $80 discount. A standing desk comes with a long list of benefits, and you can start enjoying them soon after you complete this purchase, but you need to hurry because the bargain will only last until the end of the day.

Why you should buy the Monoprice WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk
After buying from desktop computer deals or laptop deals, the Monoprice WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk is the perfect spot to set up your new device. Sitting for prolonged periods of time lead to lower back problems and increased risk of different diseases, among other health concerns, but like the best standing desks, this one provides a solution that won't affect your productivity. It features components with premium build quality, including a durable steel frame and a solid-core wood desktop, while the easy-to-understand assembly process will make sure that you won't spend too much time putting the pieces together.

Read more