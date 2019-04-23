Digital Trends
Fast and efficient: LG’s new washer rocks the laundry in half an hour

Clayton Moore
Whether you have a gigantic family that goes through underwear like the Spartans went through spears, or a type-A spouse whose couture is an element of her success and enables your ability to stay home and write this stuff, laundry is a giant pain.

If you have the means, though, LG is about to drop one hell of a washing machine on the market. During National Laundry Day (who knew that was a thing?) this month, the company launched its new line of smart home-friendly, Wi-Fi-enabled washing machines that promise to totally scrub a full load of laundry in half an hour or less.

The breakthrough technology supporting these machines has a trademarked name and this time, it’s labeled the LG TurboWash360°, which uses five high-powered jets to slam-bang clothes from multiple angles, so the detergent really gets into clothes and the whole load finishes really quickly compared to traditional washing machines.

“As the most-awarded laundry brand in customer satisfaction, reliability, and performance, LG delivers washers and dryers U.S. consumers can rely on to help make life easier. And our new TurboWash technology offers them the best new tools on the market to tackle life’s messy moments with confidence,” said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing of LG Electronics USA in a release.

The first product on the market from LG that features the TurboWash360° technology is LG’s new WM3900 4.5-cubic-foot front-load washing machine that also uses steam to eliminate dirt and odors that penetrate fabrics. This thing is incredibly fast, promising to clean clothes in 30 minutes or so, and, aided by the short run time, is also energy efficient. The WM3900 will run you around $1,100 in a traditional white model or $1,200 if you’re into that Black Steel vibe.

The aforementioned washer is also certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and, like most of LG’s other products, is Energy Star-certified.

Oh yeah, like most smart home products that are coming onto the market, you can turn it on using Wi Fi. Plus, if dashing out to Target or Walmart to buy detergent is not your thing, you can us LG’s patented SmartThingQ mobile app to enable Amazon Dash replenishment so you never run out of detergent — your smart washing machine will just order its own supplies right to your door.  The app also enables owners to check remaining cycle times, get smartphone notifications telling them when the clothes are done and use voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the washer’s function.

You just know there’s going to be a laundry robot eventually to switch clothes from the washer to the dryer. Just you wait.

Washing machine aficionados can also look forward to LG’s other upcoming top-load washers that use the TurboWash3D’s powerful jet spray and LG’s TurboDrum tub and motor. These include the WT7300, a 5-cubic-foot washer that performs about as well as two ordinary 5.5-cubic-foot washers, and that ranges from $1,100 to $1,300 depending on your taste in color.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Grocery shopping wreaks greater havoc on the environment than meal kits
