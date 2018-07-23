Miele’s meal kit shows you how to microwave dinner in the 21st century

Share

Last year, we introduced you to Miele’s Dialog Oven, a unique appliance that relies upon electromagnetic waves in order to cook food more precisely than a conventional oven or a microwave. And now, 12 months later, Miele is back with its latest offering — meals that are meant to be made in the Dialog.

Not quite a meal kit and not quite a microwave dinner, these new recipe options come from a startup called MChef, which with Miele’s backing, is hoping to deliver some seriously 21st-century cooking to modern families. You can either order expertly plated dishes or, for your entertaining needs, an entire three-course menu. When they arrive at your door, the ingredients will already be carefully presented on porcelain plates (MChef isn’t messing around), and need simply to be placed in a Dialog Oven before dinner time.

These new meal offerings are, in some ways, on-demand gourmet — orders that are received online by 12:30 a.m. will be delivered the next day, any day of the year, which means that you can decide almost the last minute if you don’t want to cook dinner tomorrow for yourself or for your family. And because up to six MChef dishes can be prepared in a Dialog Oven at the same time, you won’t be waiting around to heat up each meal individually.

Launching the correct cooking program should also be a breeze, as the appropriate settings can be transmitted to the oven by way of the MChef app. Average cooking time stands at 20 minutes, and it certainly sounds a whole lot easier than even the most straightforward meal kits.

“The target audience for the new gourmet service are owners of a Dialog Oven who wish to dine as if in their favorite restaurant in the comfort of their own home,” Miele noted in a news release.” Alas, while there is no service quite like this in the world, for the time being, MChef and Miele’s new offering will be made available exclusively in Germany. The meals will start being delivered in North Rhine-Westphalia come September, and will extend to the rest of the country beginning in 2019.