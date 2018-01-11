The Miele appliance lineup features ventless dryers and bagless vacuum cleaners

One problem with going to IFA, a European-centric trade show, is that there’s often innovations on display that take years to make it to the U.S. Take the Miele W1 TwinDos Washer, which we saw all the way back in 2015 in Berlin. Miele finally announced it’s coming to the U.S. at KBIS 2018. It’s definitely unique.

Double dose

The washer uses two jugs of detergent installed in a compartment at the bottom of the washer. Each liquid — the UltraPhase1 and UltraPhase2 — does something different, targeting solids or stains. Based on the wash cycle you’re using, the machine will automatically select the proper amount of each and dispense them at different times. The UltraPhase2 contains oxygenated bleach, so while it will dispense equal amounts of the two detergents for a white load, it will add less of the latter for colors.

The only time you’ll need to be hands-on with the detergent is when you’re replacing the jugs or using a “CapDos,” a capsule that is specially made for items like wool, down, or silk. There are also capsules for outdoor and sports gear. There’s a special slot for these in a tray at the top of the machine.

Because the W1 is a connected appliance, it can also re-order the detergent jugs before you run out, or owners can buy more through the Miele app. Also, the machine is smart enough to not let you ruin clothes; it won’t crank on the hot water for a delicate cycle. “If it’s not good for the fabric, it won’t let you do it,” Monique Robinson of Miele told Digital Trends.

The W1’s companion dryer is the T1, a ventless dryer that uses a heat pump and doesn’t need to be vented to the outside. There’s a special compartment near the lint trap where you can stick what looks like an air freshener pod. These “FragrenceDos” come in three scents and in combination with the way the T1 works, eliminate the need for dryer sheets, according to Miele. Dryer sheets introduce scent, soften clothes, and reduce wrinkles and static, and a combination of steam, the cycles, and the FragrenceDos will do the same. The W1 and T1 are due out in April and will cost around $3,000 for the pair.

Out of the bag

Another IFA standout from Miele was the Blizzard CX1, its first bagless vacuum. The company swore off bagless for years but finally said it figured out how to let users empty the bin without releasing a cloud of dust. During the filtration process, the air rotates at over 62 miles per hour, sending fine dust to the filter so it doesn’t escape when you dump out the larger particles. In addition, Miele announced the second generation of its robot vacuum, the Scout RX2. It navigates any floor with the aid of two front cameras, and it has an Android and iOS app, so you can start it up when you’re away from home. The Blizzard CX1 (starting at $499) will be available in April, while the Scout RX2 (starting at $799) is due the month before.