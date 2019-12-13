More than 800,000 Apple Podcasts are now available on Echo devices

Got an Alexa device and love podcasts? The two have come together and now you can stream more than 800,000 Apple Podcast shows through Alexa devices like Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and Echo Spot. Access includes popular shows like Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, The Daily, and Business Wars podcasts.

“Whether you’re listening at home or on the go, you don’t need to worry about losing your spot. Link your account in the Alexa app using your Apple ID, and you can seamlessly pick up where you left off listening on the Apple Podcasts App or your Alexa device,” Amazon announced on its Day One blog. “Pause the subscribed episode you’re listening to in the Apple Podcasts app on your commute, and continue listening with your Alexa device at home by asking Alexa to resume the podcast.”

To listen to your favorite podcast, just ask Alexa. Say something like, “Alexa, play The Daily podcast,” or “Alexa, play the latest episode of the Root of Evil podcast.” You can also ask Alexa to pause the podcast, resume a podcast you were listening to the day before, fast forward through a slow show or go to the next episode.

To make Apple Podcasts your preferred podcast provider open the Alexa app, go to Settings in the menu on the upper left corner of the home screen, select Music & Podcasts, and tap on Default Services. Under Podcasts, tap Change and select Apple Podcasts. This setup will just prioritize playing your podcasts from Apple Podcasts if it’s available through the service. You don’t need to do this, but you do need to add it as a service to play Apple Podcasts. To add Apple Podcasts, go to Settings in the menu on the upper left corner of the home screen, select Music & Podcasts, and tap on Link New Service. From there, tap on Apple Podcasts.

If you’re not a regular podcast listener, but you would like to be, here’s our list of top podcasts of 2019. Digital Trends also has our own podcast called Trends with Benefits that you can also listen to through Apple Podcasts on Alexa devices. Want more? Here’s a list of Apple’s favorite podcasts of 2019:

