The Natede is an Alexa-connected plant holder that is a serious air purifier

Is it a plant? Is it a smart home hub? Is it Alexa in different clothing? The Natede, the latest product from air purifier maker Clairy may just be all of the above. Heralded as a “smart and natural air purifier,” the Natede promises to help circulate cleaner air within your home while doubling as a sleek plant holder. Plus, it’s constructed with sustainable biomaterial or ceramic to ensure that the device itself is clean, and has a self-watering system to cut down on water consumption.

While the simple design of the Natede may help it blend into any decor, its straightforward aesthetic belies the technology that powers the air purifier. Thanks to advanced sensors and a photocatalytic filter that does not need to be replaced, this air purifier claims to be able to eliminate 93 percent of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), as well as 99 percent of bacteria, viruses, and fine particulate.

And as it turns out, the plant-holding aspect of the Natede isn’t just for show — it also helps with the air purification process. As Clairy CEO Paolo Ganis explained, “The core technology of Natede is phytoremediation, which means that it uses the natural power of common plants to clean toxins in the air. Plants placed in Natede metabolize a significantly higher amount of pollutants compared to plants potted in regular vases, because of the combination of design and embedded technology, and Natede’s air flow system quickly and quietly recycles air from a plant’s soil.”

The monitors and sensors embedded within the air purifier claim to read temperature and humidity levels of a room, as well as detect VOCs and carbon dioxide. The LED interface quickly displays air quality levels, but you can also check out the Clairy app if you’re away from home (or just from the Natede) to check out air pollutants and control air flow in real time. Plus, Natede is compatible with Alexa, which means you can control it with your voice, or have your smart home assistant read out health tips as they relate to air quality.

While you should always exercise caution when backing a crowdfunding campaign, the Natede appears to have captured the imagination of Kickstarter enthusiasts. With just over two weeks to go, the air purifier has blown past its initial fundraising goal and has now racked up over $630,000 worth of support. Natede is currently offering early bird pricing of $173, with delivery anticipated for December 2018.