If you’re interested in Nest’s security offerings, we’ve spotted a great deal on a combo pack which includes the Nest Secure Alarm System and one Nest Cam Outdoor camera. Best Buy has the deal, and is selling the combo pack for $399, the same price you’d pay for just the alarm system itself elsewhere.

Use the savings to purchase additional cameras for your system. While you could get away with a single camera system in some situations, most need more than one camera for the best results. Best Buy also has a sale ongoing on the single Indoor Camera for $170 if you choose to add an indoor camera to your setup (which you should).

Walmart is also running sales on Nest Indoor Cams as well, so see our post from Tuesday for details on that sale.

We reviewed the Nest Secure last year, and were overall pleased with the quality of the system, including superior motion detection and alert speed, and found it both simple to install and use. Since the time of our review, Nest has addressed most of our biggest issues with the system including device and smart assistant support, and we’re happy to recommend it.

The Nest Cam Outdoor is similarly good, and we’d argue it is one of the best. It records video in 1080p HD, and has great night vision capabilities. The Nest Cam also supports intelligent alerts, which weed out false detections. The only real negatives are no battery backup capabilities, and the need for a subscription to fully unlock all of its features.

On the latter, that’s to be expected with more high-end security systems. While cheaper systems do offer free storage, the quality of imagery is often nowhere near that of the more highly priced competitors, and there are other catches to be wary of. For what you get with Nest, we think it’s worth it.

If the price of a Nest system even with this sale is too much, we recommend that you check our list of the best security systems of 2019 for other great alternatives. Of course, keep checking back to our deals page for savings on this and other smart home products.