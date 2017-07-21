Nise Wave Wi-Fi Sous Vide is like having a mini personal chef

Why it matters to you Most people don't have the time to cook each meal. The Nise Wave Sous Vide is like a personal chef that makes everything easier.

Sous vide cooking is growing in popularity and it’s not hard to see why. It’s easy, it’s convenient, and it works for almost anything. Still, this gourmet time-saver can come with a hefty price tag. For those on a budget, the Nise Wave Wi-Fi Sous Vide offers the luxury experience at the fraction of the cost.

Like any other sous vide, Nise Wave can turn any pot or container of water into a highly precise cooking device. This method has been used by chefs around the world for years but has only grown in the at-home market within the past few years. They work by setting a temperature and timer and the sous vide maintains that perfect temperature until done. What sets Nise Wave apart is its “set it and forget it” feature. Using smart algorithms, users can schedule the exact time they would like to eat. The Nise Wave Sous Vide will do the rest.

Alongside the device is a companion app. Here, users can control their sous vide over Wi-Fi or check out hundreds of recipes with simple prep instructions and settings for the Wave. Once a completion time is set, the Nise Wave intermittently raises and lowers the temperature at key cooking cycles. If users are stuck in traffic, they can postpone the final phase so that their meal is ready when they arrive.

“In the past, incredible cooking has required a big time commitment, that’s the beauty of our app,” said Rayner Mendes, CEO of Nise. “By allowing busy people to start meals up to 8 hours before they plan to eat them, they can arrive home to delicious food. It really is what you want, when you want.”

Other features of the app include the ability to create and share recipes. People can use and rate them, improving the creator’s rank. Outside of the app and device, Nise Wave will also be offering pre-packaged meal packs. By scanning one of these meals, the Wave will automatically input the correct settings. Users won’t even have to worry about prep time.

The Nise Wave Wi-Fi Sous Vide is available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting at $119. Shipments go out in March 2018.