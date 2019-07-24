Smart Home

Google Home and Nest Hub will now answer certain commands with a chime

Patrick Hearn
By
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Smart assistants are supposed to be exactly that: Smart. You want coherent responses to your questions and confirmation that your commands have been heard. Unfortunately, some smart assistants talk too much. That has been the case with the Google Assistant. When you ask Google to turn off the lights, you’ll receive a response along the lines of, “OK, turning off living room lights.” And that response is often just a bit louder than you would like.

Google heard customer complaints and made a few changes. Now the Google Home and Nest Hub will be a bit less chatty when responding to your commands, as long as the lights are in the same room as the device. For example, if your Google Home is in the bedroom and you ask it to turn off the bedroom lights, the device will issue a soft chime rather than a verbal response. If you ask it to turn off the living room lights, on the other hand, it will give the same, drawn-out answer.

This news comes courtesy of a Google Nest thread posted by employee Rachel Chambers. She says this new feature will work not only for lights, but also for switches and plugs that are identified as lights. The key lies in the naming process. To give her example, a smart plug called “desk lamp” will issue a chime, but a plug called “desk” would prompt Google Assistant to give the normal response.

The chime will also be used to confirm other commands, like adjusting the brightness. The feature is not yet available worldwide but will be rolled out over time. The forum post will be updated when Google “can confirm it’s available to everyone.”

Although the details of the rollout were not given, the feature has already been implemented for some of us. It works exactly as described: The Google Home issues a short chime when controlling a smart device in the same room as it. The chime has a different tone to confirm turning a device on rather than turning it off, and the overall volume of the chime is based on the master volume of the Google Home or Nest Hub.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
what is reddit mac screenshot
Social Media

Mic drop, please: Reddit’s newest awards highlight specific communities

Reddit Community Awards, an addition to Reddit Coins, recognizes top posts and comments in the spirit of that community using inside jokes or pieces of the subreddits culture. The awards are exclusive and custom-designed within each…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Doctor Strange
Movies & TV

Everything we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel's sorcerer supreme will team up with the Scarlet Witch for what director Scott Derrickson says will be the MCU's first horror flick.
Posted By Chris Gates
awair glow c launch 2019 image002
Smart Home

Awair’s new air quality monitor has some smart home tricks up its sleeve

Awair is a pretty heavy hitter in the air quality market but its new product, the Glow C, comes with some extra bells and whistles aimed at the smart home market, including a smart home plug.
Posted By Clayton Moore
dea synethetic marijuana safer than weed 12066587 plant
News

The LumiGrow BarLight is a smart grow light for pot cultivation

Intense lights have long been used to promote plant growth, but LumiGrow designed the BarLight to provide horticulturalists with more precise growth control for high cannabis yields.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Honor MagicBook Pro
Computing

Huawei just beat Apple to the punch with a 16-inch laptop, but is it any good?

Rumors have been swirling of a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro, but Huawei has got there first with a 16-inch laptop of its own. The Honor MagicBook Pro has just been unveiled in China, but is it worth the cash?
Posted By Alex Blake
Mobile

The new Kindle Oasis is available, as is a new Twilight Blue Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon has revealed the new Kindle Oasis ebook reader range for 2019. The refreshed range includes mostly the same specs as the previous version, but now boasts a screen with an adjustable color tone.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Corsair One Pro i180 review
Computing

Corsair doubles down on gaming by acquiring boutique PC-maker Origin PC

Though widely known for its high-end PC components, Corsair is now targeting enthusiast gamers by acquiring Origin PC, a boutique gaming PC builder that creates high-end systems like the Millennium and highly rated Neuron.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
Emerging Tech

Watch today’s SpaceX CRS-18 Falcon 9 rocket launch to bring equipment to the ISS

SpaceX will launch its 20th Dragon spacecraft mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday evening, July 24, and you can watch the whole thing on NASA’s free livestream.
Posted By Mathew Katz
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

T-Mobile-Sprint merger may receive Justice Department approval this week

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
square photo studio product photography robot home run raptors
Photography

The next photo you see while shopping online may have been snapped by a robot

Can a robotic photo studio replace a professional photographer for product photography? Meet the $20,000 robot that snaps product photos for less than $10 as part of the new Square Photo Studio.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
facebook in court
News

Facebook to pay a historic $5 billion penalty in final settlement with FTC

The FTC has officially penalized Facebook a groundbreaking $5 billion, the largest in FTC history. Facebook will also have to submit to new restrictions, as well as a modified corporate structure that will hold the company accountable in…
Posted By Allison Matyus
facebook ftc fine not enough feat
News

If a $5 billion fine won’t get Facebook under control, what will?

Facebook will pay the Federal Trade Commission a $5 billion fine as part of a settlement over privacy violations announced on Wednesday, but don't expect the company to meaningfully change its behavior. The punishment seems huge, but is not…
Posted By Allison Matyus
scout video doorbell has premium features at an affordable price alarm hero image
Smart Home

Scout Video Doorbell combines premium features at an affordable price

Scout Alarm introduced the Scout Video Doorbell, a smart home security device that works with or without a Scout Security System. Scout's Video Doorbell ticks all major video doorbell checkboxes and adds premium features for under $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Here are some of the major features to look for in the Windows 10 20H1 update

The Windows 10 20H1 update is scheduled for release in spring 2020 and will bring some minor changes to the operating system. The File Explorer, virtual desktops, and some settings and security options all feel a bit different in 20H1. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus