Get a more holistic view of your home with Notion sensors and Nest

You don’t have eyes in the back of your head — but you can have Notion sensors. First introduced in 2014 by way of a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Notion awareness sensors are innocuous little discs with big responsibilities — alerting users to anything out of the ordinary in their home, whether it’s a water leak, a temperature change, a door opening, or a smoke alarm sounding. And now, three years later, Notion is launching its second-generation sensors that integrate with Nest for an even more holistic home experience.

Thanks to this new collaboration, not only will you be able to control your Nest thermostat or view its humidity readings from within the Notion app, but you’ll also be able to leverage Notion’s smarts to help you save energy (and therefore, money). For example, if a Notion sensor senses that you’ve left a window open while the AC or heat is running, it will prompt you to adjust your Nest thermostat accordingly. Moreover, thanks to the Nest integration, Notion users will be able to keep tabs on a whole home’s average temperature, calculating temperatures across room thanks to a combination of Notion sensors and the Nest thermostat.

“Our reason for integrating with Nest is to close the loop between the purposeful information that Notion provides and Nest’s intelligences that enable homeowners to take real-time action no matter where they are,” says Brett Jurgens, co-founder and CEO of Notion. “This is only the beginning for what’s to come on the integrations front, and we’re excited to explore how Notion can work with Nest’s other best-in-class products that empower homeowners to build a smarter, safer home.”

On top of Notion’s new Nest integration, the sensor is also said to have improved battery life, range, and durability with its second-generation launch. In fact, the company claims that these new sensors will have a 12-to-18-month battery life on average, and a 50-percent increase in range thanks to a better sensor-to-bridge communication. And while you probably don’t want your sensors to ever be fully submerged, the new Notion can withstand up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

The new Notions are now available for purchase on the company’s website. Be warned, however, that for now, the sensors’ integrations with Nest are only available on iOS.