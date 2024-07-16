 Skip to main content
Prime Day steals: Up to $850 off Ecovacs smart home cleaning gear

ECOVACS t30S Combo Prime Day 2024 deals promo image
ECOVACS

Prime Day is here, and the deals are flowing. Now is an excellent time to shop for almost anything you’re in the market for, from electronics and smart home devices to apparel, cleaning products, and beyond. But one brand that stands out is Ecovacs with its persistent Prime Day deals. You may have caught our recent coverage of its early Prime Day deals. Well, they’re back, and the prices are just as good. You can save up to $850 on select models. Don’t believe it? Just take a look at the incredible deals below.

Top Deal: Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop — $900, was $1,200

Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo with powerful dock lifestyle image
Ecovacs

With this deal, you save $300. That may not be the biggest discount, but the DEEBOT T30S Combo is the best-selling Omni robot vacuum in North America. That’s because it’s the ultimate system with some pretty remarkable features. The 11,000 pascals of suction power will clean just about any mess, while the TruEdge adaptive edge mopping scrubs tough spots or stains. Moreover, ZeroTangle technology prevents hair and debris from clogging the system.

But the all-in-one cleaning hub, or 12-in-1 docking station, is the real star of the show. It will auto-empty the vacuum, auto-empty the mop, wash the mop with hot water, dry the mop with hot air, auto-refill the water tank, charge the battery and also charge compatible handheld vacuums.

Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro window cleaning robot — $300, was $400

Need your windows clean? This deal saves you $100 on an intelligent cleaning robot that effectively cleans using dual cross-water spray technology and SLAM 3.0 path planning. The navigation allows it to move around the glass surface without slipping, using reliable, steady movements. Edge detection sensors allow it to clean even frameless glass surfaces getting right up to the edges and ensuring no smudges or debris is left behind.

Ecovacs Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot — $500, was $600

Take a step up in window cleaning performance, and capitalize on this deal that saves you $100. Winbot W2 features wide-angle spray technology across three nozzles, which can clean a wider surface area in one pass. The SLAM 4.0 path planning complements the deep edge cleaning and upgraded 5,500 pascals of suction power leaving no messes behind on your windows.

Ecovacs DEEBOT T20 Omni robot vacuum and mop — $600, was $1,100

How would you like never to have to clean again? This combo has an impressive dock that offers truly hands-free and automation support. It features auto hot water mop washing, hot-air drying, and self-emptying.  The dual spinning mops auto lift to keep rugs and carpets from being soiled. The 6,000 pascals of suction power will clean up any debris, and true obstacle avoidance allows it to avoid toys and other items strewn across the floor, which is ideal if you have kids or pets. Plus, you’re getting $500 off with this discount.

Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum and mop — $700, was $1,550

You save $850 with this deal. Let’s break down why it’s different from the other models. For starters, it has AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance for ultimate navigation. An efficient 5,000 pascals of suction power clean up dirt, dust and debris. An expansive dock handles self-emptying, auto-washing, auto-refilling, and hot-air drying.  You can also control this system using your voice, thanks to the built-in YIKO voice assistant, calling out commands like “Okay, YIKO, vacuum under the living room sofa.” Get the cleaning done quickly, reliably, and without any hassles.

Ecovacs T30S Omni robot vacuum and mop — $700, was $1,000

This deal shaves $300 off the regular price. The DEEBOT T30S Omni features 11,000 pascals of powerful suction, which will get even the toughest of debris off the floors. The ZeroTangle technology prevents hair and debris from tangling up the cleaning components, so you’ll never have to fuss with it. Even better, the TruEdge adaptive edge mopping, with a 10-in-1 dock that features hot water mop washing, auto mop lifting, self-emptying, and self-refilling, gives you more hands-free time if you even have to interact with the vacuum at all. It can run for 180 minutes on a single charge, too, for extended cleaning of larger homes and areas. Don’t sleep on this deal.

Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop — $900, was $1,500

You’ll save $600 here. The DEEBOT X2 Omni features 8,000 pascals of suction power, 15mm auto mop lifting, AI-controlled AIVI 3D 2.0 obstacle avoidance, and the YIKO 2.0 built-in voice assistant. The multi-functional hands-free dock delivers hot water mop washing, self-emptying, hot-air drying, auto-refilling, and more.

