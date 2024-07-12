 Skip to main content
Ecovacs early Prime Day deals: Save big on top-rated smart home cleaners

ECOVACS t30S Combo Prime Day 2024 deals promo image
Amazon Prime Day is coming July 16 and 17, but that means so much more than just a series of great discounts on Amazon’s storefront. Many retailers and brands will be participating, even offering deals early. That’s precisely the case for Ecovacs, a purveyor of smart home cleaning devices like the DEEBOT T30S combo robot vacuum and mop, the best-selling Omni robot vacuum in North America. Kicking off ahead of the main event, Ecovacs’ early Prime Day deals will be available from July 12 to July 15. I hear you asking: Why shop early? Because Ecovacs’ discounts will be just as good as the ones available for Prime Day. Take a look for yourself.

Top Deal: Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop — $901, was $1,200

Ecovacs’ absolute best-in-show and super powerhouse, the DEEBOT T30S Combo, combines everything you know and love about the brand’s top-selling vacuums into one ultimate system. It offers 11,000 pascals of suction power, TruEdge adaptive edge mopping to clean tough spots, ZeroTangle technology to prevent hair and debris from clogging the system, and an all-in-one cleaning hub — it’s a 12-in-1 docking station. The dock auto-empties the vacuum, auto-empties the mop, hot water washes the mop, hot air dries the mop, auto refills the water tank, charges the vacuum, and offers handheld vacuum charging support. It’s unbeatable, effortless cleaning for the modern age. Take advantage of the deal price by using code 50T30EVS at checkout. With this deal, you save $299.

Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro window cleaning robot — $301, was $400

This intelligent cleaning robot effectively cleans your windows using dual cross-water spray technology and SLAM 3.0 path planning. It sticks to the glass, won’t slip, and uses reliable, steady movements. Edge detection sensors allow it to clean even frameless glass surfaces. No code is needed to get this discount. Just clip the on-page coupon before checkout. It saves you $99.

Ecovacs Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot — $501, was $600

As the newer, more advanced model, this window cleaning robot features wide-angle spray technology across three nozzles, which allow it to clean a much wider surface area at once. Moreover, the SLAM 4.0 path planning has been upgraded and complements the deep edge cleaning and upgraded 5,500 pascals of suction power. Grab this deal by clipping the on-page coupon before checkout. This discount saves you $99.

Ecovacs DEEBOT T20 Omni robot vacuum and mop — $601, was $1,100

This combo robot vacuum and mops offers a lot of automation and hands-free support thanks to the impressive dock. You get auto hot water mop washing, hot-air drying, and self-emptying functionality.  Moreover, the DEEBOT T20 Omni has dual spinning mops that auto lift to keep the floors from being soiled during passes, with 6,000 pascals of suction power and true obstacle avoidance. Like some of the other deals, no code is necessary to get the discounted price. It will be available as a limited-time deal and there will be an on-page coupon to click. You’re saving $499 with this deal.

Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum and mop — $701, was $1,550

AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance for ultimate navigation. Check. 5,000 pascals of suction power. Check. An expansive dock that handles a bevy of features, like self-emptying, auto-washing, auto-refilling, and hot-air drying. Check. You can even control this system using your voice, thanks to the built-in YIKO voice assistant. Intuitive voice controls allow you to simply call out to issue commands, like “Okay, YIKO, vacuum under the living room sofa.” No code is necessary for the incredible discount. Just clip the on-page coupon. You save $849.

Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop — $901, was $1,500

If you’re looking for a vacuum with a unique design, the DEEBOT X2 Omni has you covered. It’s a break from the decidedly round shape you’re probably used to, but just as efficient. It comes with 8,000 pascals of suction power, 15mm auto mop lifting, AI-controlled AIVI 3D 2.0 obstacle avoidance, and seamless interactivity with voice assistant support from YIKO 2.0. The dock, like many other models, offers true hands-free via hot water mop washing, self-emptying, hot-air drying, auto-refilling, and more. This deal doesn’t require a code, either. Just clip the on-page coupon before checking out. You’ll save $599.

