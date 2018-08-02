Digital Trends
Smart Home

Oreck’s cordless POD vacuum gets the dirtbags out of your life

Bruce Brown
By

Oreck’s Cordless Vacuum with POD Technology defeats the ‘gotcha’ associated with traditional floor-cleaning appliances when their dust and dirt containers are full. The Oreck’s self-sealing pods don’t release matter into the air.

Oreck’s POD containment system does away with vacuum bags and dirt cups. Instead, the Oreck cordless cleaner uses a replaceable pod to hold dust, dirt, dog hair, or whatever it sucks up from the floor.

1 of 2
oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology bk51702 v3 comp
oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology 00

The collapsible debris pod expands as it fills — Oreck says their design hold three times as much dirt as other leading cordless vacuums.

A feature Oreck calls InVision Intelligence tracks how full the pod gets and an indicator on the handle changes from green to red when the pod is full. The pod’s design pays off when it’s time for a replacement.

With most vacuum cleaners, removing, emptying, or, worst case, shaking out the vacuum bag frees way too much dust and junk into the air. Vacuums that use dirt cups that theoretically can pour out dust and dirt when full invariably jam up, requiring that someone dig out the yuck.

1 of 3
oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology color indicator
oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology disposal
oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology video screenshot v2

With Oreck’s pods, on the other hand, on opening on the top of the pod self-seals when the pod container is removed from the vacuum handle, preventing dust or dirt from flying out and into the air. Holding the container — not the pod itself — you simply release the pod to fall into a trash can. Insert a new pod into the container, snap the container back on the handle and you’re good to go.

Depending on house size and the characteristics of the dirt and dust, Oreck says a single Pod can last a month or more. The vacuum comes with five pods or enough for five months for many homes. Replacement pods cost $15 in packs of five so at $3 each, the average yearly pod replacement cost should be about $36.

According to Oreck, a single charge of the vacuum’s lithium-ion battery is good for about 35 minutes continuous use. Recharging takes two and a half hours.

1 of 3
oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology pdp lifestyle steeringlow 1 comp
oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology pdp lifestyle lowprofile 2 comp
oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology pdp lifestyle stairs 1 v5 comp

The two-speed vacuum’s standard AirPower floor nozzle works on carpets and bare floors. It weighs 5.6 pounds and has a 9-inch cleaning path.

Oreck’s cordless vacuum converts quickly to a handheld vacuum. The appliance comes with an air-powered pivoting brush roll tool, a soft-bristle dust brush tool, a wide-path crevice too, a plug-in wall mount charger, a tool rack, and five pods.

oreck cordless vacuum with pod technology pdp lifestyle laundry wallmount 1 v5 comp

The Oreck Cordless Vacuum with POD lists for $569 but discounted $400 pricing is common.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The best TVs of 2018
lg thinq ces 2018
Smart Home

Why learn to use gadgets when they can just learn to help us? Exactly, says LG

Digital Trends sat down with LG Electronics’ president and CTO, I.P. Park, to discuss the company’s investment in AI and two research centers. The goal? To make smart products truly smart.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Nest Secure top
Smart Home

The best DIY home security systems

Looking for the best DIY Home security systems? These security kits will help you feel safer in no time. Check out our top pick and full list to see which kit will work best for your home.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best google home compatible devices hands on 4652
Smart Home

The best Google Home-compatible devices

Google Home is a voice-controlled speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo. It can currently control lights, switches, and thermostats from select partners. Here's a list of Google Home-compatible devices.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
philips hue calla 2
Product Review

Philips Hue takes a step outdoors, and the results are fabulous

Who knew lighting could be so exciting? Philips Hue has done it again by making outdoor lighting that’s gorgeous and exciting to use. A combination of style, sophistication, and simplicity makes Philips Hue Calla an easy pick.
Posted By Terry Walsh
ezviz ez360 pano prdthmb
Product Review

The Ezviz ez360 panoramic smart cam offers impressive views but little polish

Home security fans will love ez360’s panoramic views and monitoring features, but the camera isn’t an essential pick for mainstream homes, as it’s not the easiest to work with. Read our review to find out more.
Posted By Terry Walsh
honeywell smart home security pre orders lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Honeywell’s versatile, Alexa-savvy security system now available for purchase

Honeywell's Smart Home Security system is now available. Starting with the Camera Base Station, the Alexa-friendly system can operate as a stand-alone module or connect with a variety of sensor and smart home devices.
Posted By Lulu Chang
amazon echo show prod
Product Review

Show me the ... movie times! Amazon's Echo Show does what voice cannot

The Amazon Echo Show is a smart assistant with a screen, so you can both see and hear what Alexa’s talking about. Right now, features like being able to see your timer or camera feed are helpful, but not world-changing.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
ge appliances cafe brand matte black shot 2
Smart Home

Forget stainless steel: GE’s Café appliances offer a brand-new vision for the kitchen

GE Appliances introduced its Café Brand customizable appliances, which features premium finishes and an array of replaceable hardware color choices. The new brand's first line is The Matte Collection, with matte white and matte black…
Posted By Bruce Brown
yadoggie fresh instant pot heidi with dog and 1
Smart Home

YaDoggie Fresh is human-grade dog food you cook in your Instant Pot

You've always known that your four-legged fur monster was more than just a pet, and now, you can prove it. After all, what says love quite like making your dog its food in the same appliance that you use to feed your family?
Posted By Lulu Chang
best air fryers 71zlzucptol sl1300
Smart Home

The best air fryers for frying food with a fraction of the calories

What is this magical mechanism? It's an air fryer, and when used correctly, it can mimic the effects of frying, only using just a little bit of oil. You still get that crispy, golden exterior and the fluffy center.
Posted By Gia Liu
best apartment finder apps zillow rentals
Smart Home

Zillow’s new online tools are going to make apartment hunting much easier

Renters who find Zillow's suite of real estate analysis tools useful may rejoice at a new integrated function that will allow users to submit multiple rental applications for a single fee.
Posted By Clayton Moore
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
halo smart smoke detector 0586
Smart Home

Halo Smart Labs shuts down, no longer makes or supports Halo smart alarms

Halo Smart Lab is now out of business, but the Halo alarm detected smoke, carbon monoxide, and even reported severe weather. The Halo would continue to do all that when grid power and Wi-Fi became distant memories.
Posted By Nick Mokey
neato botvac google 3
Smart Home

Neato D7 Connected robot vacuum just got better memory — and a whole lot smarter

Neato Robotics recently announced a free update to its D7 Connected robot vacuum. As of this week, owners of this smart vacuum will have access to two new features – Multiple Floor Plan Mapping and Quick Boost charging.
Posted By Lulu Chang