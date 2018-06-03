Dog or cat shedding? Here are the best vacuums for pet hair

Share

If you have a dog or cat who sheds a lot, you know the feeling — you vacuum, clean, and vacuum some more, only to find more hair on your carpets, sofas, and everywhere else. As much as you vacuum and sanitize, your house never feels completely clean. That damn hair… it’s everywhere.

When it comes to picking up pet hair, certain vacuums work better than others. Some vacuums are specifically designed to pick up each individual strand, and they become a pet owner’s best friend. Other vacuums leave hair behind, lose their effectiveness over time, or they may not have all the accessories and attachments you need to get the hair from places like corners or off of furniture. We found a few vacuums that do the job of picking up pet hair extremely well. Check out our picks for the best pet hair vacuums.

The Best

Dyson Ball Animal 2

Who should buy it: Dog and cat owners who want a reliable pet hair vacuum with strong suction and an assortment of useful attachments.

Who it’s for: Those who want a vacuum that can grab hair and small particles from carpets and floors.

How much will it cost: $375 on Amazon

Why we picked the Dyson Ball Animal 2: The Dyson Ball Animal 2 really does have superior suction. When you place it on a hard floor, it even pulls in small debris from a few inches away. It picks up hair, dirt, and crumbs from cracks in hard floors. The machine has a self-adjusting cleaner head that allows you to go straight from cleaning hardwood floors to cleaning the dirt and hair from deep down in carpets.

Pet owners will enjoy a wide variety of perks with the Animal 2. The hose stretches 15 feet, so you can use attachments and clean high places without having to lug the machine around with you. The vacuum’s attachments click into place, and they don’t easily come apart while you’re cleaning like they would with other vacuums. Plus, the pet hair turbine attachment is tangle-free, so you’re not stuck picking clumps of hair from it all the time. For allergy sufferers, the Animal 2 provides whole machine HEPA filtration. The lifetime filter is also washable, so you don’t have to keep buying replacements.

Our main complaint about the Dyson Ball Animal 2 is that it’s not the best at picking up larger particles like leaves, large food crumbs, and that cotton fluff your dog leaves all over the place after she rips apart her toy. This vacuum is wonderful at picking up pet hair and small particles, but it takes several passes to grab large debris. It’s also slightly heavier than some of its competitors (it weighs a little over 17 pounds). All in all, the Dyson Animal 2 is a winner, though.

Buy from:

Amazon

The best pet hair and household vacuum

Shark NV752 Lift Away TruePet

Who should buy it: Pet owners or anyone who wants a reliable vacuum with strong suction.

Who it’s for: Those who have vacuuming needs beyond pet hair.

How much will it cost: $250 on Amazon

Why we picked the Shark NV 752: This vacuum is not only quiet and powerful, it’s the epitome of user friendly. Its lift-away mode allows you to push a button, pick up the light-weight canister, and create a slim powerful vacuum that can reach underneath furniture. If you have back problems, this vacuum also has a trolley so you can roll the canister instead of carrying it. The trolley can also act as a transporter for your attachments, and you don’t have to go into the closet to grab a wand or crevice tool while you’re cleaning.

In terms of cleaning ability, this vacuum picks up pet hair and large debris rather effectively from carpets and hard floors. It may not do as good of a job as its competitors of picking up each individual strand of hair from furniture, as the upholstery pet brush tends to lose its effectiveness over time as hair gets tangled around the brush. You can clean it, but it will never work as well as it did when it was new out of the package. Like other vacuums, the Shark NV 752 also tends to pull up small area rugs when you vacuum them, which can be a bit annoying. Overall, this vacuum has a lot to offer. Whether you’re a pet owner, allergy sufferer, or you just want a solid vacuum for daily cleaning, the Shark NV752 is a wise choice.

Buy from:

Amazon

Best handheld pet hair vacuum

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Corded Handheld Vacuum

Who should buy it: Those who want to remove pet hair from furniture, their car, or other small spaces, but don’t want to lug around a big vacuum.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking for an inexpensive, handheld vacuum that actually picks up pet hair.

How much will it cost: $27 on Amazon

Why we picked the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser: This little machine is easy on the wallet, but it does an excellent job of collecting hair from car upholstery and furniture. This small, corded vacuum feels surprisingly powerful when you use it, considering the vacuum’s power rating is 4 amps.

The textured rubber nozzle works wonders in helping to collect hair and debris. The cord is also pretty long (16 feet), which is handy when you’re using it in the car. Since it is so small, this little vac fills up quickly, and you’ll be emptying it a lot.

Buy from:

Amazon

Best pet vacuum for hardwood floors

Bissell PowerEdge Pet Hardwood Floor Vacuum

Who should buy it: Those who don’t want to spend a ton of cash, but need a vacuum that can pick up pet hair from hard floors.

Who it’s for: Pet owners who have hardwood floors in their homes.

How much will it cost: $59 on Amazon

Why we picked the Bissell PowerEdge Pet: We examined almost a dozen hardwood floor vacuums at price points ranging from $25 to $500, and this machine stands the test of time. It has a clever design, exceptional performance, and the vacuum costs about as much as dinner for two at a restaurant.

The V-shaped head pushes debris into the vacuum and makes it easy to collect debris from corners or along edges. The rubber around the bottom helps the vacuum accumulate and grab hair. This isn’t exactly the highest tech piece of machinery, but it gets the job done. Hey, you could pay hundreds of dollars for a newer model hardwood floor pet vacuum, but you’ll probably be pretty happy with this inexpensive one.

Buy from:

Amazon