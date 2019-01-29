Digital Trends
Smart Home

Orro’s smart switch lighting adjusts to your rhythms to help you sleep better

Bruce Brown
By

The term “smart lighting” is bandied about frequently to attract people who want to control the lights in their homes by means other than flipping manual switches. Most smart lights connect to home Wi-Fi networks, either directly or via hubs, after which owners can control and manage the lights with mobile apps or, increasingly, with voice commands issued to Amazon Echo or Google Home devices.

Lighting control startup Orro today introduced the Orro Switch, which the company promises is “the world’s most advanced responsive and adaptive home lighting system.”

1 of 3
orro switch smart lightning help you sleep woodforward
orro switch smart lightning help you sleep closeup
orro switch smart lightning help you sleep blueangle

According to the manufacturer, the Orro Switch has an onboard microprocessor and an array of sensors. The exact details aren’t yet available, but the basic idea is the switch detects movement and presence and learns how you use light in your home. Just because you are sitting still in a room, binge-watching, for example, Orro won’t assume you have left and turn off the lights just because it doesn’t detect movement.

Orro claims the switch adjusts to sunrise and sunset, incorporating natural light rhythms and the times you turn lights on and off and the brightness levels you choose. The microprocessor includes a universal dimmer that Orro says works with all lighting fixtures and bulbs.

After a week of use, Orro claims its eponymous switch will learn how you like to use light and will take over control — if that’s what you want. The end result, according to the company, is home lighting that supports the way you live and also helps you sleep better at night.

Once you complete the initial setup for the Orro Switch you no longer need to use a smartphone, although Orro says its own mobile app has unspecified “extra capabilities.” All Orro Switch features are “opt-in,” including which sensors are activated and what data is shared with the app and the cloud.

The Orro Switch is voice command-compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home to turn lights on and off, set brightness levels, and trigger routines or scenes.

According to the company, installing and setting up an Orro Switch takes just 15 minutes and common household tools. Because Orro uses industrial and automotive electrical components in its switches, it claims the Orro Switch will last at least ten years.

Orro connects with the cloud but the manufacturer says your lighting settings are stored in the switch so if you lose Wi-Fi or internet access, your lighting preferences aren’t held hostage until you regain connectivity.

Clearly, there’s a lot more information about the Orro Switch we’d like to learn. When we learn more we’ll cycle back and update this post.

Pricing for the Orro Switch was unavailable prior to the product launch, but a pre-launch press release promises the Orro Switch is available for purchase today.

orro switch smart lightning help you sleep blacklivingroomfaceplate
Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Smart Home

Our favorite coffee makers make flavorful cups of joe from the comforts of home

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list. Here are several models…
Posted By Gia Liu
Neato Botvac D7 review
Product Review

The Neato Botvac D7 is impressive, but its price tag makes it hard to justify

Neato’s Botvac Connected D7 robot vacuum delivers great cleaning performance, but it’s a bit spendy, and it lacks the features and finesse of the Roomba i7. Find out more in our review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
patent shows dyson may be developing toothbrush with powerful water jets 35261970 woman brushing teeth electric toothpaste c
Smart Home

The best electric toothbrushes can help reduce trips to the dentist

Powered toothbrushes do the work for you during your twice-daily brushing routines, and in some cases do double duty as flossers. We’ve rounded up the best electric toothbrushes available for happy brushing.
Posted By Gia Liu
munchery delivers meals with google play music playlists meal burger beer
Smart Home

Despite $125 million in funding, Munchery ceases operations in San Francisco

After eight years of shape-shifting in the home meal delivery business, Munchery ceased operations in San Francisco, its final market. In May 2018 Munchery retreated from all markets except San Francisco, but now that's also closed.
Posted By Bruce Brown
swidget smart outlet ces 019 my kitchen is the favorite part of home
Smart Home

Swidget is an adaptable outlet able to run smart gizmos in your smart home

Canadian technology manufacturer Swidget launched a smart outlet at CES 2019 that retails for $40 and can be outfitted with a wide variety of interchangeable inserts to control a wide range of smart home devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ring video doorbell 2 hero3
Product Review

Knock, knock. Who's there? The Ring video doorbell shows you on your phone

Along with the door itself, the doorbell is one of the first items most visitors will interact with when entering your home. The Ring Video Doorbell can show you who's at the door, whether they've actually rung the doorbell or not.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
how to clean a washing machine washingmachines
Smart Home

Clothes smelly after going through the wash? It might be a dirty washing machine

Have a dirty washing machine? If you don't clean your machine properly, you can damage your machine and your clothes. Here's how to clean your washer, no matter which model or design you have.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Mobile

Wipe off that wing sauce and tap into the game with the 9 best Super Bowl apps

Before the Patriots and the Rams take the field, make sure you're prepared with the best Super Bowl apps on your phone. From apps to help get you your food and drinks, to apps that help you stay up to date, here are the best Super Bowl…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
airbnb aims to woo more workers after acquiring meeting space startup gaest for business
Business

Airbnb expands into meeting-space rentals after snapping up Danish startup

Continuing in its quest to diversify by targeting the business market, Airbnb has acquired Gaest, an online marketplace focused mainly on helping companies and workers find meeting and event spaces for short-term use.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
doordash delivery expansion 50 states door dash
News

Food-delivery service Doordash is now serving customers in all 50 states

On-demand delivery service Doordash announced that it has expanded its services and is now making deliveries in all 50 states throughout the United States, reaching about 80 percent of the population.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ninja air fryer deal at walmart nina 00
Smart Home

Walmart drops the price of the already discounted, guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer

Walmart slashed its price on the guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer. The 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer AF100 has a one-touch control panel to choose from four programmable cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Food Network In the Kitchen
Mobile

‘In the Kitchen’ app helps you cook using voice commands

Looking for an easy-to-follow app while cooking? Food Network's In the Kitchen app now helps you make meals with voice commands. The app gives you access to more than 70,000 recipes, whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Brenda Stolyar
Smart Home

We’re lovin’ these toaster ovens that do way more than brown bread

Are you looking for a toaster oven that can make jerky or steam vegetables? Do you need a dedicated countertop appliance for making pizza? Fortunately, these toaster ovens provide a wide array of functionality.
Posted By Gia Liu, Tyler Lacoma