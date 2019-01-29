Share

The term “smart lighting” is bandied about frequently to attract people who want to control the lights in their homes by means other than flipping manual switches. Most smart lights connect to home Wi-Fi networks, either directly or via hubs, after which owners can control and manage the lights with mobile apps or, increasingly, with voice commands issued to Amazon Echo or Google Home devices.

Lighting control startup Orro today introduced the Orro Switch, which the company promises is “the world’s most advanced responsive and adaptive home lighting system.”

According to the manufacturer, the Orro Switch has an onboard microprocessor and an array of sensors. The exact details aren’t yet available, but the basic idea is the switch detects movement and presence and learns how you use light in your home. Just because you are sitting still in a room, binge-watching, for example, Orro won’t assume you have left and turn off the lights just because it doesn’t detect movement.

Orro claims the switch adjusts to sunrise and sunset, incorporating natural light rhythms and the times you turn lights on and off and the brightness levels you choose. The microprocessor includes a universal dimmer that Orro says works with all lighting fixtures and bulbs.

After a week of use, Orro claims its eponymous switch will learn how you like to use light and will take over control — if that’s what you want. The end result, according to the company, is home lighting that supports the way you live and also helps you sleep better at night.

Once you complete the initial setup for the Orro Switch you no longer need to use a smartphone, although Orro says its own mobile app has unspecified “extra capabilities.” All Orro Switch features are “opt-in,” including which sensors are activated and what data is shared with the app and the cloud.

The Orro Switch is voice command-compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home to turn lights on and off, set brightness levels, and trigger routines or scenes.

According to the company, installing and setting up an Orro Switch takes just 15 minutes and common household tools. Because Orro uses industrial and automotive electrical components in its switches, it claims the Orro Switch will last at least ten years.

Orro connects with the cloud but the manufacturer says your lighting settings are stored in the switch so if you lose Wi-Fi or internet access, your lighting preferences aren’t held hostage until you regain connectivity.

Clearly, there’s a lot more information about the Orro Switch we’d like to learn. When we learn more we’ll cycle back and update this post.

Pricing for the Orro Switch was unavailable prior to the product launch, but a pre-launch press release promises the Orro Switch is available for purchase today.