 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Pawport shows off new smart pet door security features at CES 2025

By
The Pawport pet door installed outside next to a pet mat.
Pawport

Most smart home gadgets are designed for humans, but the Pawport Smart Pet Door is a bit different. While you can control most of its functions manually, it’s built from the ground up to give your pet an easy way to get in or out of your home — all while keeping out unwanted guests that might sneak in with traditional pet doors. At CES 2025, the company expanded the system to include a new exterior pet door, creating a two-door system that’s among the most secure pet doors on the market.

Originally shown off at CES 2024, Pawport is a smart pet door that actuates when your pet is trying to leave or enter your home. Using a lightweight waterproof tracker tag and motion sensing, the door (which is installed inside your home) will automatically open when your pet approaches. When it’s not nearby, the door will close to prevent pests, animals, or bad weather from getting inside. The Pawport Smart Pet Door can be mounted indoors over existing pet doors, making it an easy addition to most homes.

Recommended Videos

This year’s big reveal was the Outdoor Pet Door and Tunnel System, which requires a dedicated installation but brings added security and peace of mind.

The mobile Pawport app next to the Pawport interior door.
Pawport

The Outdoor Pet Door and Tunnel System gets you an interior and exterior door, connected via a small tunnel. The exterior door can also be equipped with an awning to keep away water or snow. Essentially, you’re getting an extra door for enhanced security, plus a stylish way to upgrade your home’s curb appeal. Both doors are constructed from high-grade steel and aircraft-grade aluminum, then finished with a durable powder coat to handle all sorts of inclement weather. A variety of styles are available.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

What’s most intriguing about the design is that it’s supported by not just traditional doors and walls but can also be used with sliding glass doors and glass windows (thanks to a partnership with Kolbe Windows and Doors). That means you should have no problem getting Pawport installed anywhere in your home.

Related

Regardless of whether you install one door or two, Pawport can be powered by an optional rechargeable battery pack or via a simple wired connection. For even more convenience, you can pick up a solar panel kit to extend battery life.

The biggest Pawport CES 2025 reveal was the exterior Pawport door, but the team also showed off a few accessories. This includes premium collars that match the various door styles, a premium turf mat to clean paws as they enter the pet door, and an adjustable outdoor ramp for small or elderly animals.

Pawport starts at $499 and will be available in early 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
SimpliSafe launches AI-powered detection system alongside the new Outdoor Security Camera Series 2
The SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 mounted outside.

After spending some time in early access, SimpliSafe’s Active Guard Outdoor Protection feature is now available to the public. Using AI technology in conjunction with its team of security experts, Active Guard Outdoor Protection is designed to detect and stop crime before it happens. It’s available on the new Outdoor Security Camera Series 2, though you’ll need to enroll in a monthly membership to get full use of the service.

SimpliSafe isn’t new to the world of AI-powered crime prevention, as you’ll already find a similar feature on the Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Camera. That functionality is great -- but if an indoor camera is picking up intruders, it means they’ve already made it inside your home. The Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 and Active Guard Outdoor Protection are looking to fix that, as the system can react to threats and alert SimpliSafe agents within 30 seconds of catching a motion event.

Read more
Roku rolls out its security camera monitoring feature
The Roku Smart Home camera webview.

On December 17, Roku began the process of automatically rolling out a new feature it had previously announced in October: tighter integration between the platform's operating system and security cameras. Once the update hits your Roku TV or streaming media device, you'll be able to:

Automatically cycle through camera feeds on your television, using motion detection to intelligently display the correct camera.
See additional notifications on the television when an event is detected. (You'll need to turn this on in settings.)
Be able to watch all your camera feeds from a website, on a computer, or on your phone or tablet.

Read more
Ring’s new Smart Video Search uses AI to quickly scour your motion history
Ring Smart Video Search on the mobile app.

Ring has revealed a new AI-powered feature called Smart Video Search that’s currently being tested in public beta. The goal is to make it easier than ever to find specific moments in your video history by allowing you to enter a text description of an event, which will then be used to scour your motion events for a clip that matches your input.

Smart Video Search uses a combination of Ring AI and Visual Language Modeling (VLM) to quickly search your video history based on a text description. For example, if you search for “red bicycle in the driveway,” your Ring app will automatically pull up any clips that feature -- you guessed it -- a red bike in your driveway.

Read more