Pawport shows off new smart pet door security features at CES 2025

Most smart home gadgets are designed for humans, but the Pawport Smart Pet Door is a bit different. While you can control most of its functions manually, it’s built from the ground up to give your pet an easy way to get in or out of your home — all while keeping out unwanted guests that might sneak in with traditional pet doors. At CES 2025, the company expanded the system to include a new exterior pet door, creating a two-door system that’s among the most secure pet doors on the market.

Originally shown off at CES 2024, Pawport is a smart pet door that actuates when your pet is trying to leave or enter your home. Using a lightweight waterproof tracker tag and motion sensing, the door (which is installed inside your home) will automatically open when your pet approaches. When it’s not nearby, the door will close to prevent pests, animals, or bad weather from getting inside. The Pawport Smart Pet Door can be mounted indoors over existing pet doors, making it an easy addition to most homes.

This year’s big reveal was the Outdoor Pet Door and Tunnel System, which requires a dedicated installation but brings added security and peace of mind.

The Outdoor Pet Door and Tunnel System gets you an interior and exterior door, connected via a small tunnel. The exterior door can also be equipped with an awning to keep away water or snow. Essentially, you’re getting an extra door for enhanced security, plus a stylish way to upgrade your home’s curb appeal. Both doors are constructed from high-grade steel and aircraft-grade aluminum, then finished with a durable powder coat to handle all sorts of inclement weather. A variety of styles are available.

What’s most intriguing about the design is that it’s supported by not just traditional doors and walls but can also be used with sliding glass doors and glass windows (thanks to a partnership with Kolbe Windows and Doors). That means you should have no problem getting Pawport installed anywhere in your home.

Regardless of whether you install one door or two, Pawport can be powered by an optional rechargeable battery pack or via a simple wired connection. For even more convenience, you can pick up a solar panel kit to extend battery life.

The biggest Pawport CES 2025 reveal was the exterior Pawport door, but the team also showed off a few accessories. This includes premium collars that match the various door styles, a premium turf mat to clean paws as they enter the pet door, and an adjustable outdoor ramp for small or elderly animals.

Pawport starts at $499 and will be available in early 2025.