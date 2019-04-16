Digital Trends
Smart Home

Watch: Police responding to an alleged buglary find a Roomba, not a robber

AJ Dellinger
By
police body cam footage roomba robovac burgler screen shot 2019 04 15 at 6 13 23 pm copy
Washington County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

When police receive an emergency call about a potential home invasion, they take it seriously. A call that came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Department about a potential burglary in a small town on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon, was no exception. But when the police arrived, surrounded the house, and entered with guns brandished and a member of the canine uni, they were surprised to find that the assailant was just a robotic vacuum.

The Great Roomba Burglary

Newly released body cam video and 9-1-1 audio from the infamous Roomba Burglary in Washington County.Thanks to &#064;Beaverton Police Department &amp; W.C.C.C.A. 9-1-1 for the help!

Posted by Washington County Sheriff&#039;s Office on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

The incident started when dispatch received a call from a man who was staying at his nephew’s home. He and another person were inside the house and began to hear strange sounds coming from behind the bathroom door. The man, fearing for his safety, called the police and reported what he believed to be a potential attempted burglary.

A few minutes after the call was placed, police showed up at the house. A number of officers surrounded it and began calling out to the suspected intruder, urging them to exit the home. No one came out, and the sounds of rustling and movement continued. As the police entered the home and approached the bathroom, the sounds only got louder. After once again giving the potential burglar a chance to stand down, the officers opened the bathroom door.

That’s when they found the real culprit: A robotic vacuum that trapped itself in the bathroom. Anyone who owns a robot vacuum is probably familiar with this situation, as the devices tend to have a bit of a mind of their own while exploring a home and manage to find new and creative ways to get stuck no matter how far out of your way you go to clear the floors for them.

The officers who discovered the Roomba hard at work cleaning the floors had a good laugh about the situation. One of the officers said, “There’s the bad guy!” upon seeing the robot vacuum diligently sucking up dirt from the floor. Luckily, the entire interaction was captured on police body cameras and released by Washington County for the public to see. No word on if the Roomba was taken in for questioning, though.

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
amazon ecovacs deebot deal of the day 711 robot vacuum cleaner with smart navi 2 a
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums for one day only

Amazon cut prices of two Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums for Deals of the Day. Robot vacuums have convinced millions of their value. I bought an Ecovacs Deebot as a family gift, and after a couple of weeks my wife said, "Best gift ever."
Posted By Bruce Brown
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
SimpliSafe review
Deals

Get a deduction on SimpliSafe prices for Tax Day, free camera on security systems

SimpliSafe took big deductions off its home security systems for income Tax Day. SimpliSafe will deduct 15% off the usual price of SimpliSafe security systems today and add a video security camera with motion and sound detection for free.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Allergies acting up? The best air purifiers on the market can offer relief

Poor indoor air quality can cause an array of health issues over time. Luckily, these air purifiers can easily rid your home or office of unwanted allergens and contaminants to help you breathe easier when you're indoors.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
Smart Home

Tired of running outdoors? Check out the best treadmills of 2019

Running can help melt away fat and strengthening your muscles. Compared to running outdoors, you're safer staying inside on a cushioned track. We've rounded up the best treadmills on the market.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
amazon lowers echo dot price adds free smart plug 3rd gen 1000x662
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Echo Dot, Ring security, Fire Tablets, and more for Easter

Amazon slashed prices with deals on Echo Dot, Ring video doorbell and security systems, and Fire Tablets. Some of the best deals are for multiple-unit purchases. Most Ring deals include a free Echo Dot in addition to healthy price cuts.
Posted By Bruce Brown
denali xl tiny home 42ft house by timbercraft homes 002
News

The Denali XL feels like one big-ass tiny home compared to others

The Denali XL is a tiny home that is quite spacious, offering almost 400-square-feet of space. It can be assembled for about $125,000 and features a massive living room and kitchen.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Blink XT One Camera System review in hand
Deals

Save up to $200 on the rugged and easy-to-use Blink XT wireless security cameras

The Blink XT wireless smart cameras -- on sale right now from Best Buy for as much as $200 off -- are a great way to keep an eye on your home inside and out, allowing you to monitor everything right from your phone or tablet.
Posted By Lucas Coll
vivint outdoor camera pro home security ai mounted
News

Vivint’s latest home security camera is infused with artificial intelligence

The Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro uses advanced analytics to differentiate familiar faces from potentially dangerous intruders to keep your home safe and secure when suspicious activity occurs.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 9 900x600 c
Smart Home

Google Home Hub smart display will reportedly be renamed the Google Nest Hub

Insiders reportedly familiar with Google's plans confirmed the Google Home Hub will be rebranded Google Nest Hub. Citing accidental leaks in the Google Store about the Nest Home Max, informed sources suggest a May 7 launch date.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google assistant over amazon alexa homi mini v feat
Smart Home

Alexa, Google, Siri put their bilingual skills to the test in translation battle

One Hour Translation, an online translation company, compared how Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Siri stack up against one another in regard to translation capabilities. The results may surprise you.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Emerging Tech

Drown out noisy neighbors and rest easy with these white noise machines

Some people are more sensitive to sound during sleep than others. Luckily, there are a number of white noise machines on the market to mask the noise. Here are our five of our current favorites.
Posted By Will Nicol, Dallon Adams
Smart Home

Whip it, blend it, and mix it up with the best hand mixers of 2019

A stand mixer takes up a lot of room on the counter, and it can also be quite expensive. Need an option that's not only affordable but also takes up very little real estate in your kitchen cabinets? Check out these hand mixers.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Kailla Coomes
Smart Home

Power through your afternoon slump with the best espresso machines

Brew professional-style espresso drinks and become the envy of your neighborhood with one of the best espresso machines on the planet. We have options across a range of price points, perfect for any budget.
Posted By Gia Liu