Prime Day beard trimmer deals: as cheap as $30 today

By
The Manual’s top five best beard trimmers
Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

If you’re planning to buy a beard trimmer, or if you’re thinking about giving it as a gift to a loved one, you’re going to want to take advantage of the discounts from Prime Day deals. While they’re not as flashy as buying a new TV or a laptop, you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of purchasing from Prime Day beard trimmer deals. Personal hygiene should always be a priority, and with the offers from the shopping event, there’s no reason to pass up on this chance to get a beard trimmer for cheaper than usual.

Best Prime Day beard trimmer deals

Philips Norelco Laser Guided Beard Trimmer
Philips

For those who are taking care of their facial hair themselves, a reliable beard trimmer is a necessity. Compared with electric shavers, which are designed as multipurpose hair trimmers, beard trimmers feature smaller blades so that you can precisely shape your beard with it. The good ones don’t come cheap though, which is why there’s probably a lot of interest in Prime Day beard trimmer deals. You’re going to have to make your purchase quickly, because these offers may not last long.

  • Fadeking 6-in-1 All in One Beard Trimmer —
  • Olov Beard Trimmer 21 Piece All-in-One Mens Grooming Kit and Hair Clipper —
  • Dollar Shave Club Electric Razor with a Beard Head & Separate Body Grooming Head —
  • Braun 11-in-1 Series 7 7420 All-In-One Style Kit —
  • Philips Norelco Series 9000 Precision Beard and Hair Trimmer with Beard Sense Technology —

How to choose a beard trimmer on Prime Day

There are all kinds of Prime Day beard trimmer deals, so we understand if you think that it’s overwhelming to select the model that you should buy for the shopping event. Fortunately, we’re here to help you out so that you can come to a decision while the discounts are still online.

The first thing that you should consider when buying a beard trimmer is the brand. It’s an electronic device that you’ll be holding close to your face, so safety and reliability is of utmost importance. You’re going to want to stick with tried-and-tested manufacturers such as Braun, Panasonic, and Philips, as you can be sure that they have the necessary features in place to prevent unwanted incidents. While there are some less popular names that offer lower prices, you shouldn’t risk hurting yourself over savings of a few dollars.

There are several features to look for with your beard trimmer purchase, starting with whether you want to go corded or cordless. Corded beard trimmers will always be functional as long as you have access to an electrical outlet but you’re going to have to deal with its power cable, while cordless beard trimmers bypass that hassle but you’ll always have to be aware whether it needs to recharge. You’ll also want the ability to adjust the beard trimmer’s cut length, access to replacement blades, optional attachments for different kinds of shaves, and durable construction in case you need to bring it with you during your travels.

Last but not least, choosing a beard trimmer on Prime Day will require you to follow the budget that you’ve set aside for it. It’s highly recommended that you stick to a maximum price that you’re willing to pay for your purchase, though with the discounts from the shopping event, you’ll surely be able to afford a brand and model that was previously out of reach.

How we chose these beard trimmer Prime Day deals

When we selected the Prime Day beard trimmer deals that we recommended above, we didn’t just look at the ones with the lowest prices (though that’s a factor, of course). We made sure that if you pushed through with the purchase of any of these devices, you’ll feel that it’s worth what you paid for it. This applies to both budget-friendly beard trimmers and premium models with all of the bells and whistles — just because you’re getting a discount, doesn’t mean you should expect to get a low-quality device.

If you’ve decided on a particular brand and model for the beard trimmer that you’ll get for Prime Day, we can assure you that the offer that we’ve listed here is the cheapest price that’s available for it. The offers for the shopping holiday aren’t limited to Amazon, as other retailers will try to draw the attention of shoppers to their respective websites, which means prices will keep getting lower for all kinds of devices. We’re going to keep checking to make sure that these are indeed the lowest prices for our recommended beard trimmers, so you should bookmark this page to keep yourself updated.

