Smart Home

Open the Tapplock lite padlock with your fingerprint, Bluetooth, or Morse code

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 5
protect your stuff with a keyless fingerprint access tapplock lite padlock 05 1
protect your stuff with a keyless fingerprint access tapplock lite padlock 04 1
protect your stuff with a keyless fingerprint access tapplock lite padlock 03 1
protect your stuff with a keyless fingerprint access tapplock lite padlock 02 1
protect your stuff with a keyless fingerprint access tapplock lite padlock t1applock 0 1

Padlocks were invented almost 200 years ago, but they’re still handy for securing bike chains, gym lockers, cabinets, and garden sheds. Most padlocks still require that you carry a key or remember a combination. Smart padlocks like the Tapplock lite let you forget your keys and combinations in favor of faster unlocking methods.

You can unlock the versatile Tapplock lite in less than 0.8 seconds, according to the company, using any of three methods: Fingerprints, Bluetooth proximity, and Morse code.The Tapplock lite also adds convenience features such as permanent and limited-time lock access for other people.

The Tapplock lite’s capacitive sensor recognizes fingerprints faster and more accurately with repeated use thanks to an adaptive algorithm that continues to learn. You can store up to 100 different fingerprints via the Tapplock mobile app, which lets you manage users and fingerprints. Few buyers will likely need to accommodate 100 different users, but you might want to store multiple prints for each user. For example, unless you remember which finger’s print you stored in the device, you can store prints for both index fingers and perhaps both thumbs as well.

When you configure users for Tapplock lite fingerprint access, you can allocate permanent access or specify a limited duration by date and time. If you have rental property, for example, or want to give someone access to a garden shed or swimming pool entry gate, the limited duration feature lets you set the start and end dates and times so you don’t have to remember to remove someone from the access list later.

If you want to share access to the Tapplock lite with people you won’t meet in person, which often happens with rental properties, shared Bluetooth access is the most convenient method. When a renter is within Bluetooth range of the lock, for example, they can open the Tapplock app to gain access. The third Tapplock lite access method uses Morse Code. You can set a unique combination to open the lock, again using the mobile app. Regardless of the access method you grant other people, you can revoke access rights and change the access dates and times with the app.

The mobile app does more than assist with assigning and managing users and padlock access methods. You can also track access history to find out where and when a specific user opened the lock. The Tapplock lite runs for up to eight months on a single charge, according to the company. Tapplock bases the battery life estimate on approximately 1,200 unlocks. You can monitor the battery power level with the Tapplock app, and when the level drops below 10%, an LED on the lock blinks red.

On the off chance the Tapplock lite battery runs down entirely, you’re not stuck. You can plug any portable power pack with a USB connection into a micro-USB port on the lock. According to Tapplock, 8 seconds charging time is sufficient to open the lock.

The Tapplock lite comes in three color combinations. All Tapplock lite padlocks have a black body, but you can choose from red, black, and yellow accents. The locks cost $59 for one, $109 for a 2-pack, and $159 for a Tapplock lite 3-pack.

The Tapplock lite is, no surprise here, the lighter of the company’s two smart padlocks — Tapplock calls it a “lifestyle lock.” The original Tapplock one had a variety of security problems including case materials, assembly integrity, and insecure internal software. Tapplock replaced the first model with the Tapplock one+ earlier this year to address all of the security concerns with the original.

Don't Miss

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series: Everything we know so far
PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder
Smart Home

Petsafe’s smartphone-controlled feeder ensures your dog or cat never goes hungry

This versatile automatic feeder from Petsafe allows you to schedule meal times for your cat or dog from your smartphone, but is it worth the asking price? We tested it out with our cat to find out how well it works.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smart home devices for renters wyze labs wyzecam hands on review upward
Smart Home

These home security cameras will ensure your footage stays local

Security is of the utmost concern for everyone these days, but security cameras have been hacked in some instances. If you're looking to stow your security footage locally, consider one of these cloudless options.
Posted By John Velasco
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits add 3
Smart Home

Arlo’s smart security cams take a bite out of Apple, finally add HomeKit support

Owners of some models of Arlo's popular smart security cameras are getting a significant update this week as the device manufacturer's latest tweak adds support for Apple's HomeKit platform.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? These are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best smart lamps for your dorm phillips hue wellness lamp
Smart Home

Get the smartest smart lamps for your dorm room, at prices you can stand

Looking for the best smart lamps for your dorm room? These lamps come with all kinds of built-in smart features at affordable costs. Find the right smart desk, table, and floor lamps for your dream dorm!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
effie ironing system update 2019 real
Smart Home

Evolving Effie ironing machine will soon get wrinkles out of pants, too

A British startup has been advertising the development of an automatic ironing system called Effie for a while, but now seems to be making a breakthrough in getting the device to dry and iron different types of clothes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
elepho eclip baby monitor 2
Smart Home

The eClip is an alert device to remind you not to leave your kid behind

It's a busy world out there with plenty of things to distract parents so startup Elepho created the eClip, a combination baby monitor and alert system to remind parents not to leave a child behind by accident.
Posted By Clayton Moore
levoit air purifiers amazon prime day 2019 deal lv h132 compact true hepa purifier
Deals

Get two Levoit LV-H132 air purifiers for less than $140 on Amazon

With the Levoit LV-H132’s reliable purification power, you and your family can get extra protection from airborne illnesses. You can order the two-pack bundle today on Amazon at the discounted price of $140.
Posted By Erica Katherina
breathe easier with probiotics betterair biotica800 air purifier
News

The Biotica800 air purifier uses probiotics to clean the air in your home

The BetterAir Biotica800 air purifier disperses probiotics through the air to neutralize harmful bacteria and trap allergens. It aims to be a completely natural solution to home and office air purification.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Maxcio Outdoor Smart Plug
Smart Home

Your old-school outlets are dumb. Smarten up your home with smart plugs

Smart plugs allow you to turn any appliance, lamp, fan, or heater into a smart device, capable of turning on and off using voice commands or an app. Installation only takes a few minutes and all you need is Wi-Fi.
Posted By Alina Bradford
amazon drops prices for arlo pro home security cameras prime day add on camera 3
Deals

Grab the Arlo Pro two-camera system for only $259 on Amazon

Keep tabs on what’s happening in your home by getting your hands on a dependable home surveillance system such as the Arlo Pro. You can order the two-camera system (with siren) for only $259 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best cheap hair dryers revlon tools
Deals

Here are the best affordable hair dryers available on Amazon right now

We've rounded up some of the most highly rated and affordable hair dryers from Amazon. You don't have to break the bank to keep your hair frizz-free and stylish this summer.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
seedo grow box cannabis specs
Smart Home

Seedo is an A.I.-driven, self-contained grow box for plants of varying legality

Automated grow boxes have always been ideal for growing plants in small spaces, but an Israeli startup called Seedo will sell you a completely enclosed grow box in which you can cultivate marijuana, among other plants.
Posted By Clayton Moore