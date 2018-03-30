Reis & Irvy’s robotic frozen yogurt machine to be released in April

Share

Want to see a robot serve your frozen yogurt? It may sound futuristic, but Reis & Irvy’s, a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCB: VEND), could make it a reality soon. The company announced today that its frozen yogurt vending robots will be on the market sometime in April. The first 65 locations will see their robots delivered and installed by the end of the month. The robotic vending machine has long been eagerly anticipated, and the public will finally get to see just what that entails.

The patented technology of the froyo vending machine robot was manufactured by Flex, Ltd, with frozen yogurt created by Dannon YoCream. The Froyo Robot offers seven flavors of frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbet, and gelato, and patrons can choose up to six toppings. The company promises that patrons will only have to wait 60 seconds or less for their sweet frozen treat to be ready, which should satisy even the most impatient dessert lovers.

Since news of the Froyo Robot’s impending release came out, the franchise opportunity has garnered a high level of interest both domestically and internationally.

Reis & Irvy’s is determined to install its Froyo Robots in high-traffic areas, such as theme parks, airports, movie theaters, and Fortune 500 companies. That commitment is reflected in the announced first 65 locations, which include the Kentucky Science Center, Indianapolis Airport, Women’s Hospital of Texas, Austin Convention Center, and Henry Ford Museum. Following the first round of rollout in those 65 locations, Reis & Irvy’s expects to ship an additional 185 units in May and 250 units in June.

“We are pleased to report this positive news for not only the locations about to receive our patented technology, but also for our franchisees and our shareholders,” said Nick Yates, Chairman for Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. “With this announcement, our top-tier locations may begin profiting from the technology, driving repeat business back to their store all the while continuing to improve the experience for their customers. Franchisees can begin servicing the technology they have acquired from us and, most importantly, begin generating revenues. Our shareholders should also see the company recognize significant revenues before fiscal 2018 comes to a close.”