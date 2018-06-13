Ring Alarm home security system is now available for pre-order

Share

Ring Alarm is available for presales starting Wednesday, June 13. Ring will start shipping the DIY smart home security system to pre-order customers on July 4, tying the Independence Day holiday to Ring’s market positioning for the professionally monitored system.

The $200 Ring Alarm system includes five components:

Base station

Keypad

One contact sensor (for a window or door)

Motion detector

Range extender

Customers won’t need installers to set up Ring Alarm. After connecting the Base Station and Keypad to their home Wi-Fi system, homeowners can put the motion detector anywhere they choose to monitor movement, and install the contact sensor on any door or window. Additional contact sensors cost $20 each, and extra motion detectors are $30 apiece.

Ring Alarm will also connect with other Ring security devices such as Ring Video Doorbells and Ring Floodlight and Spotlight Cams. In addition, the base station is compatible with a First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alarm.

The Ring Alarm Base Station connects with and monitors all Ring components. When the system is in “armed” mode and detects something is wrong, it sends an alert to the homeowner’s mobile device.

For $10 a month customers also can subscribe to the Ring Protect Plus Plan, a 24/7 professional monitoring service. No extra fees or long-term contracts are required.

With the monitoring service, when the base station detects a problem, it signals a central monitoring service in addition to sending mobile device alerts.

In the event of a power outage or if the internet is down, a backup battery and backup LTE cellular service device connect with the monitoring service.

The Ring Protect Plus Plan also includes unlimited cloud video storage and 10 percent off additional device purchases on the Ring website.

“This Independence Day, we’re making home and neighborhood security affordable to everyone by freeing neighbors from long-term, expensive contracts with hidden fees,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and chief inventor.

“This July 4th, we will ship independence and freedom to our neighbors with Ring Alarm, Ring’s effective, affordable home security system,” Siminoff continued.

Additional Ring products under development for later release include a Flood & Freeze Sensor, a Dome Siren with 10 different chimes and volume levels so you can configure various sensor types and locations with unique audible alarm, and more.

Ring first introduced its DIY home security system as Ring Protect in November 2017. When Ring showed the system at CES 2018, it had changed the name to Ring Alarm.