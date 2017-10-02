Affordable, DIY Ring Protect looks to lock up the home security system market

Why it matters to you Ring Protect is a comprehensive DIY home security system that works with existing Ring products and other smart home security devices. What makes it stand out from competitors' products? An affordable price point.

Ring has been making home security items like doorbells and cameras for a few years now, so it only makes sense that the company is venturing into the home security hub market to compete with the likes of companies like Nest. What makes the new Ring Protect smart home security hub chime louder than other systems is the $199 price tag — a steal compared to other brands on the market.

On Monday, October 2, Ring announced the launch of Ring Protect, a do-it-yourself, customizable home security system hub that lets you control your Ring doorbell and cameras, as well as any other smart security items you’ve got set up, including locks, lights, carbon monoxide detectors, thermostats, sensors, and more.

Jamie Siminoff, chief inventor and founder of the company, said Ring is able to offer the smart home hub cheaper than others because it creates all the products in-house, which brings the cost down.

“We are building everything ourselves end to end, and by doing that, we’re able to control the margins,” Siminoff told Digital Trends. “We’re 100 percent vertically integrated.”

Ring has been at the forefront of smart home security over the past few years, thanks to the creation of camera-integrated doorbells and floodlights that, among other things, allow homeowners to talk to people on their front porch — even if the homeowners aren’t home.

The company promises easy setup of the Protect, which requires no tools and is a small, white boxlike hub. The device features battery and LTE cellular backup that allows the system to keep running even if the power goes out or broadband is unavailable. The starter kit includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor for a window or a door, and a passive infrared sensor. You can buy more sensors and other items á la carte.

A Z-Wave Extender Ring Protect plan starts at $10 a month or $100 per year. This includes 24-hour monitoring and cloud video storage for an unlimited amount of Ring devices, meaning you can store images and videos collected through your doorbell and floodlight cams. Ring Protect works with the same free app you use to communicate with people via your Ring doorbell or light on your front doorstep.

Ring Protect customers also get 10 percent off all future Ring purchases.

“At Ring, everything we make is designed to establish and enhance a ring of security around homes and neighborhoods,” Siminoff said. “Ring Protect provides an incredibly effective level of security when compared to traditional, expensive systems, yet comes at a fraction of the cost since it was developed in-house. Offering an effective, inexpensive solution means more homeowners can afford and use Ring Protect, which in turn leads to safer neighborhoods.”

Ring Protect is available now for pre-order online at Ring, Home Depot, and Best Buy, and will be available in Home Depot and Best Buy stores later this month.